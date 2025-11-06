Darren Till blasts Nate Diaz among latter’s attempt to get Jake Paul rematch

Darren Till is not known as one to mince words anyway, but he was especially vocal on social media regarding Nate Diaz’s attempts to secure a rematch with Jake Paul. Paul was initially supposed to fight next week against Gervonta Davis, but legal issues that ‘Tank’ has been facing regarding alleged domestic violence allegations caused the bout to fall out.

The plan seems to now be aligned with securing Paul a new opponent for mid-December at an as of yet to be decided upon venue. During the fallout of people knowing that Paul vs. Davis would not be happening on November 14th, combat sports athletes of all persuasions were throwing their names into the hat, including a former foe of Paul’s.

Nate Diaz took to social media to claim he had accepted the rematch with Paul, and while the latter mentioned he respected how game the Stockton native is for a fight, alas, the rematch would not be happening this month and perhaps not at all.

This rubbed the former UC welterweight title challenger a certain way, as Darren Till intimated there were some unique considerations that Diaz had within reported contract negotiations for a potential bout between the two. As he put both Diaz and, to an extent, Paul on blast in a recent tweet on his personal X platform, Till said,

“Nate Diaz calling Jake Paul out to fight at 200 pounds while asking me to die to make 180 pounds. Game is full of absolute mongoloides…”

Darren Till, and when he previously called out Nate Diaz

Darren Till also used his X page to fire direct shots at Nate Diaz to try and goad the former UFC lightweight title challenger into a fight. On October 17th, Till tweeted out a challenge to Diaz, asking him if they were fighting or not, and the former called the latter a blubbering fool for good measure.

With Till being the MFB bridgerweight champion, this fight would presumably take place under the Misfits Boxing banner. Diaz’s last fight took place under Queensberry rules when Diaz bested his former MMA rival, Jorge Masvidal.

