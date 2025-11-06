Darren Till blasts Nate Diaz among latter’s attempt to get Jake Paul rematch

By Dylan Bowker - November 6, 2025
Darren Till, Nate Diaz

Darren Till is not known as one to mince words anyway, but he was especially vocal on social media regarding Nate Diaz’s attempts to secure a rematch with Jake Paul. Paul was initially supposed to fight next week against Gervonta Davis, but legal issues that ‘Tank’ has been facing regarding alleged domestic violence allegations caused the bout to fall out.

The plan seems to now be aligned with securing Paul a new opponent for mid-December at an as of yet to be decided upon venue. During the fallout of people knowing that Paul vs. Davis would not be happening on November 14th, combat sports athletes of all persuasions were throwing their names into the hat, including a former foe of Paul’s.

Nate Diaz took to social media to claim he had accepted the rematch with Paul, and while the latter mentioned he respected how game the Stockton native is for a fight, alas, the rematch would not be happening this month and perhaps not at all.

This rubbed the former UC welterweight title challenger a certain way, as Darren Till intimated there were some unique considerations that Diaz had within reported contract negotiations for a potential bout between the two. As he put both Diaz and, to an extent, Paul on blast in a recent tweet on his personal X platform, Till said,

“Nate Diaz calling Jake Paul out to fight at 200 pounds while asking me to die to make 180 pounds. Game is full of absolute mongoloides…”

Darren Till, and when he previously called out Nate Diaz

Darren Till also used his X page to fire direct shots at Nate Diaz to try and goad the former UFC lightweight title challenger into a fight. On October 17th, Till tweeted out a challenge to Diaz, asking him if they were fighting or not, and the former called the latter a blubbering fool for good measure.

With Till being the MFB bridgerweight champion, this fight would presumably take place under the Misfits Boxing banner. Diaz’s last fight took place under Queensberry rules when Diaz bested his former MMA rival, Jorge Masvidal.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Darren Till

Related

Oscar De La Hoya, Dana White, UFC, MMA

Oscar De La Hoya blasts Dana White, UFC amidst FBI's ongoing gambling investigation

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul

Boxing legend makes surprising callout to Jake Paul after Gervonta Davis fight falls through

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 6, 2025

Timothy Bradley has long traded the boxing gloves for the headset and microphone, but could he be lured into a showdown with Jake Paul?

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou would destroy Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou would knock Jake Paul out cold if the two boxed.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis
Claressa Shields

Boxing champion explains issue with Jake Paul pulling Gervonta Davis fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 5, 2025

A decorated multi-division world boxing champion has a gripe with Jake Paul’s reasoning for yanking the Gervonta “Tank” Davis fight.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou side-by-side
Francis Ngannou

UFC star questions why Francis Ngannou turned down Jake Paul fight offer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 5, 2025

One emerging UFC contender is baffled after Francis Ngannou declined a boxing match against Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz

Jake Paul praises Nate Diaz after rumors of short notice rematch emerge

Harry Kettle - November 5, 2025
Junior dos Santos
Junior dos Santos

Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos calls to replace Gervonta Davis to box Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is hoping to face Jake Paul next time out.

Jake Paul speaks in an interview after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., opposite Gervonta Davis punching Lamont Roach Jr.
Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul slams Gervonta Davis after boxing superfight falls through

Harry Kettle - November 4, 2025

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has gone after Gervonta Davis after their planned boxing showdown fell apart.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou "was so confused" by Jake Paul's fight offer: "Don’t disrespect me like that"

Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025

Francis Ngannou recently weighed in on some recent reports centred on him potentially taking on a fight with Jake Paul in less than two weeks’ time.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Boxing News

Report: Boxing legend tabbed to potentially replace Gervonta Davis showdown vs. Jake Paul

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

Gervonta Davis is expected to withdraw from his upcoming fight against Jake Paul amidst his recent legal troubles, according to multiple reports.