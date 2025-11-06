Oscar De La Hoya blasts Dana White, UFC amidst FBI’s ongoing gambling investigation

By Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2025
Oscar De La Hoya, Dana White, UFC, MMA

Oscar De La Hoya isn’t letting the UFC’s ongoing investigation into suspicious betting activity go without taking shots at his longtime adversary Dana White.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the UFC. After UFC Vegas 110, suspicious betting activity associated with Yadier del Valle’s win over Isaac Dulgarian sparked an FBI investigation into the UFC and alleged fight fixing.

Dana White issued his first remarks on the controversy on Wednesday, revealing he’s cooperated with FBI agents in their investigation and met with FBI director Kash Patel multiple times since UFC Vegas 110. Dulgarian has been released by the promotion and he hasn’t issued any public remarks since last Saturday.

In the meantime, one of White’s longtime enemies didn’t let the UFC’s ongoing controversy go unnoticed.

Oscar De La Hoya taunts Dana White amidst UFC’s gambling scandal

In a recent post to his Instagram, De La Hoya went off on White and the UFC’s latest scandal.

“With the latest one over the weekend, that was incredibly suspicious. I mean, wow! Is anybody really surprised?” De La Hoya began.

“I’ve been trying to tell you guys, TKO guys are scumbags! Now they’re trying to change the Muhammad Ali Act to f— boxers over? Get the f— out of our sport. Everything you touch turns to absolute s—, and now you have the FBI crawling up your a–?

“Good f—— luck. I mean is there any young boxer who is crazy enough to f— their careers by signing with your s— league? They want their own rules. They want their own belt, their own ring, their own sanction, to do exactly what they’ve done with the UFC, which landed them a $400 million suit from former fighters and now a federal investigation into illegal activity. We’ll see how that pans out.”

As of this writing, White hasn’t responded publicly to De La Hoya’s remarks. As for the FBI’s investigation, this is a developing story and we’ll continue to update you with the latest information.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dana White Oscar De La Hoya UFC

Related

Darren Till, Nate Diaz

Darren Till blasts Nate Diaz among latter's attempt to get Jake Paul rematch

Dylan Bowker - November 6, 2025
Michael Bisping
Jack Della Maddalena

Michael Bisping explains why he views Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev as a 'coin toss'

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2025

Michael Bisping expects Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev to be a much closer fight than the odds suggest.

Valentina Shevchenko and Kayla Harrison
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko's interesting response to Kayla Harrison's callout for UFC White House

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 6, 2025

Valentina Shevchenko isn’t exactly committing to a super fight with Kayla Harrison.

Ilia Topuria
Justin Gaethje

Popular UFC lightweight reveals who should challenge Ilia Topuria next

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 6, 2025

A well-known UFC lightweight believes he knows who should challenge Ilia Topuria for the 155-pound gold.

Jiri Procházka, UFC 320, KO, Results, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC
UFC

Jiri Prochazka's wildest training challenge saw him shadowbox for 24 hours

Dylan Bowker - November 6, 2025

Jiri Prochazka recently stated that he shadowboxed for an entire cycle of a day and recalled this anecdote during a conversation with Demetrious Johnson. This chat took place on DJ’s YouTube channel, Mighty, with an excerpt of the overall video posted to X account @mma_orbit. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is known for some of his more eccentric, over-the-top workouts, which see Prochazka engaging in feats that are both unorthodox as well as something that would require a tremendous level of physical fitness.

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions

Boxing legend makes surprising callout to Jake Paul after Gervonta Davis fight falls through

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 6, 2025
Jon Jones Octagon
UFC

Donald Trump's son believes Jon Jones should fight at UFC White House

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2025

Donald Trump’s son Eric believes Jon Jones should be part of the UFC White House card next summer.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou would destroy Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou would knock Jake Paul out cold if the two boxed.

Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad gives his prediction for Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2025

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad has given his prediction for Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev.

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall after an eye poke suffered at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones pinpoints 'incredibly overrated' parts of Tom Aspinall's skill set in UFC 321 reaction

Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2025

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones didn’t hold back on Tom Aspinall following the unfortunate ending to UFC 321.