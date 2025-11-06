Oscar De La Hoya blasts Dana White, UFC amidst FBI’s ongoing gambling investigation

Oscar De La Hoya isn’t letting the UFC’s ongoing investigation into suspicious betting activity go without taking shots at his longtime adversary Dana White.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the UFC. After UFC Vegas 110, suspicious betting activity associated with Yadier del Valle’s win over Isaac Dulgarian sparked an FBI investigation into the UFC and alleged fight fixing.

Dana White issued his first remarks on the controversy on Wednesday, revealing he’s cooperated with FBI agents in their investigation and met with FBI director Kash Patel multiple times since UFC Vegas 110. Dulgarian has been released by the promotion and he hasn’t issued any public remarks since last Saturday.

In the meantime, one of White’s longtime enemies didn’t let the UFC’s ongoing controversy go unnoticed.

Oscar De La Hoya taunts Dana White amidst UFC’s gambling scandal

In a recent post to his Instagram, De La Hoya went off on White and the UFC’s latest scandal.

“With the latest one over the weekend, that was incredibly suspicious. I mean, wow! Is anybody really surprised?” De La Hoya began.

“I’ve been trying to tell you guys, TKO guys are scumbags! Now they’re trying to change the Muhammad Ali Act to f— boxers over? Get the f— out of our sport. Everything you touch turns to absolute s—, and now you have the FBI crawling up your a–?

“Good f—— luck. I mean is there any young boxer who is crazy enough to f— their careers by signing with your s— league? They want their own rules. They want their own belt, their own ring, their own sanction, to do exactly what they’ve done with the UFC, which landed them a $400 million suit from former fighters and now a federal investigation into illegal activity. We’ll see how that pans out.”

As of this writing, White hasn’t responded publicly to De La Hoya’s remarks. As for the FBI’s investigation, this is a developing story and we’ll continue to update you with the latest information.