Joe Rogan explains why he still views Jon Jones as the “greatest fighter of all time” despite previous controversies

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why he still views Jon Jones as the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones is one of the best to ever do it in mixed martial arts – and combat sports as a whole. Anyone who has watched him for even a portion of his career is well aware of that. Still, there’s room for debate amongst some.

The other names that tend to crop up are Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Alas, it still feels like Jones is the overwhelming favorite when it comes to who the ‘GOAT’ actually is.

Joe Rogan, who has seen every part of Jones’ career, recently had the following to say on the matter.