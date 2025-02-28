Joe Rogan explains why he still views Jon Jones as the “greatest fighter of all time” despite previous controversies

By Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why he still views Jon Jones as the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones

Jon Jones is one of the best to ever do it in mixed martial arts – and combat sports as a whole. Anyone who has watched him for even a portion of his career is well aware of that. Still, there’s room for debate amongst some.

The other names that tend to crop up are Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Alas, it still feels like Jones is the overwhelming favorite when it comes to who the ‘GOAT’ actually is.

Joe Rogan, who has seen every part of Jones’ career, recently had the following to say on the matter.

Jones praised by Rogan

“He has been a world champion for 14 years,” Rogan said of Jones, before film director Berg asked if that means he must be considered the greatest. “I think of paper for sure. The problem with that on paper is who did he fight vs who did Georges St-Pierre fight vs who did Khabib fight?

“Out of just the sheer longevity I have to say Jon Jones [is the greatest]. But I could see the argument for Mighty Mouse [Demetrious Johnson] being the best martial artist I’ve ever seen. I think he’s the best expression of martial arts talent and technique that I’ve ever seen.

“But then Georges St-Pierre is right up there too, and he was a multiple-division world champion. He won the welterweight title and then he came back after four years off to beat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title.

“He’s in the argument too, but I just think there’s a real problem with saying ‘the number one of all time, the greatest of all time’. But if you were going to give it to someone I’d say give it to Jon.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

