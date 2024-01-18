Daniel Cormier reveals mind-boggling figure Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down for UFC return

By Josh Evanoff - January 18, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down $40 million dollars to fight again.

‘The Eagle’ has been firmly in retirement since a 2020 submission win over Justin Gaethje. Sitting at an undefeated 29-0, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following the victory. Largely thanks to the death of his father, the Russian decided that he would never fight in the cage again.

While he briefly had a career as a promoter, Khabib Nurmagomedov now seems entirely done with MMA. If one listens to his teammate, Daniel Cormier, there should be no questions on if the former lightweight champion will return. In the eyes of ‘DC’, it’s impossible. Especially given what he’s turned down in the past.

Speaking on his YouTube channel earlier this week, Daniel Cormier discussed rumors of a Khabib Nurmagomedov return. Some fans have speculated that the lightweight could return at UFC 300 in April, as the milestone event is lacking a big draw. Obviously, Cormier doesn’t buy into that talk at all.

On his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down $40 million dollars to fight again. While the commentator didn’t specify if that offer was for multiple fights or just one, fans shouldn’t expect to see the Russian compete again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier downplays potential UFC 300 return for Khabib Nurmagomedov

“I haven’t really spoken to him lately, but I don’t imagine that he would come back.” Daniel Cormier stated to Ben Askren, during a recent YouTube channel discussing Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Dude, we did a ‘Top 30 UFC fighters of all time’, Khabib told us he turned down $40 million. He said $40 million, that dude said $40 million dollars bro. To fight in the UFC.”

He continued, “I don’t know how many fights he was meaning, I don’t know what he meant. But he just said it. ‘I turned away $40 million dollars brother, I’m done’. I don’t know what would prompt him to come back if he was turning that kind of money away two years ago.”

Daniel Cormier isn’t the only man to come forward, in light of a potential Khabib Nurmagomedov return. Earlier this week, AKA coach Javier Mendez hit back at talk of ‘The Eagle’ returning and denied rumors that the lightweight was back training. With that in mind, fans shouldn’t expect to see the legend fighting again in April.

Besides, UFC 300 has had several big fight announcements recently. Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan, and more have been added to the milestone event in recent days. Furthermore, it appears that more big matchups will be added to the event. However, fans shouldn’t be banking on ‘The Eagle’ flying home to the octagon in April.

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you want to see Khabib Nurmagomedov fight again? If so, against whom?

