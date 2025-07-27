Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones claims he buried him twice in the UFC: “There’s nothing we can do”

Daniel Cormier has responded to a pair of deleted tweets made by his longtime rival and fellow former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones.

During a segment of the UFC 318 weigh-in show, ‘DC’ was asked where he would prefer to fight his “enemy” if given the choice on location and venue. Cormier responded to the question by saying that he’d like to do it at his own house because “I kind of want the ability to kill him”.

Jon Jones clearly caught wind of DC’s comment and proceeded to release a pair of since deleted tweets suggesting that he already “buried” Daniel Cormier twice inside of the Octagon and now owns “a mansion” in his rival’s head. Jones also insinuated that the two losses he handed Cormier were the most “painful things to happen” to happen in DC’s life.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier was asked if he saw the tweets made by Jon Jones before they were deleted, and what his reaction was to the latest shots fired by ‘Bones’.

“Obviously when you’re dealing with someone like this, it immediately sparks him,” Cormier said. “It’s, not true. I never said I wanted to kill him at my house.”

‘DC’ says he never mentioned ‘Bones’ by name and thus doesn’t understand why his longtime rival reacted the way he did (via MMAFighting).

“A lot of behaviors lately have a lot of people laughing about him, and not with him. … [Jones tweets again about me], a lot to unpack there. One, I do a job where I talk about the biggest things in the sport. So, I can’t omit that in talking about Jon Jones because of our history. No, actually, because of our history, people want my take on what’s happening with Jon Jones more than anybody. So, I give my take as a part of my job. I can’t let a person in my head that at this point in my life there’s nothing we can do about it. We aren’t fighting no more. There’s nothing we can do.”

Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA) retired from the sport of MMA in August of 2020, this after losing a trilogy bout against heavyweight rival Stipe Miocic.

As for Jon Jones, the now-former UFC heavyweight champion recently announced his retirement from the sport. However, ‘Bones’ has since walked back on that talk, suggesting he wants to keep his options open.

Do you think Jones and Cormier will ever bury the hatchet?