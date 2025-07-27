Daniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones claims he buried him twice in the UFC: “There’s nothing we can do”

By Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Daniel Cormier has responded to a pair of deleted tweets made by his longtime rival and fellow former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

During a segment of the UFC 318 weigh-in show, ‘DC’ was asked where he would prefer to fight his “enemy” if given the choice on location and venue. Cormier responded to the question by saying that he’d like to do it at his own house because “I kind of want the ability to kill him”.

Jon Jones clearly caught wind of DC’s comment and proceeded to release a pair of since deleted tweets suggesting that he already “buried” Daniel Cormier twice inside of the Octagon and now owns “a mansion” in his rival’s head. Jones also insinuated that the two losses he handed Cormier were the most “painful things to happen” to happen in DC’s life.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier was asked if he saw the tweets made by Jon Jones before they were deleted, and what his reaction was to the latest shots fired by ‘Bones’.

“Obviously when you’re dealing with someone like this, it immediately sparks him,” Cormier said. “It’s, not true. I never said I wanted to kill him at my house.”

‘DC’ says he never mentioned ‘Bones’ by name and thus doesn’t understand why his longtime rival reacted the way he did (via MMAFighting).

“A lot of behaviors lately have a lot of people laughing about him, and not with him. … [Jones tweets again about me], a lot to unpack there. One, I do a job where I talk about the biggest things in the sport. So, I can’t omit that in talking about Jon Jones because of our history. No, actually, because of our history, people want my take on what’s happening with Jon Jones more than anybody. So, I give my take as a part of my job. I can’t let a person in my head that at this point in my life there’s nothing we can do about it. We aren’t fighting no more. There’s nothing we can do.”

Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA) retired from the sport of MMA in August of 2020, this after losing a trilogy bout against heavyweight rival Stipe Miocic.

As for Jon Jones, the now-former UFC heavyweight champion recently announced his retirement from the sport. However, ‘Bones’ has since walked back on that talk, suggesting he wants to keep his options open.

Do you think Jones and Cormier will ever bury the hatchet?

Related

Reinier de Ridder, UFC Des Moines, Bonus, UFC

Reinier de Ridder reacts to split decision win over Robert Whittaker: "One judge scored it completely wrong"

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025
Dana White, Aaron Pico, UFC
Lerone Murphy

Aaron Pico receives new opponent for UFC 319 co-main event slot

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Aaron Pico will be competing in the co-headliner of next month’s UFC 319 pay-per-view event in Chicago, Illinois.

Paulo Costa, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Abu Dhabi, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Paulo Costa takes aim at Reinier de Ridder following UFC Abu Dhabi: "With all due respect"

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Paulo Costa shared some choice words for fellow middleweight Reinier de Ridder following today’s UFC on ABC 9 event in Abu Dhabi.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Abu Dhabi, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four POTN winners

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

The Octagon returned to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC on ABC 9 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Robert Whittaker, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Abu Dhabi, Pros react, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Pros react after Reinier de Ridder defeats Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025

Today’s UFC Abu Dhabi event was headlined by a key middleweight contest featuring Robert Whittaker taking on Reinier de Ridder.

Reinier de Ridder, Robert Whittaker, Results, UFC Abu Dhabi, UFC

UFC Abu Dhabi Results: Reinier de Ridder defeats Robert Whittaker (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 26, 2025
Dustin Poirier UFC press conference
UFC

'It was the right time' for Dustin Poirier to retire, says renowned UFC coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 25, 2025

One beloved MMA head coach believes Dustin Poirier hung up his gloves exactly when he should have.

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins: Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder avoid drama

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 25, 2025

The UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-ins have concluded, and fans will be pleased to know that the main event remains intact.

Davey Grant
UFC

Davey Grant excited for 'great challenge' against Da'Mon Blackshear at UFC Abu Dhabi: 'It should be a fantastic fight'

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2025

Davey Grant knows he will have his hands full at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Petr Yan
UFC

Petr Yan open to having 'fire fight' with Marcus McGhee to earn next title shot: 'Cement my place'

Cole Shelton - July 24, 2025

Petr Yan is hoping to secure the next bantamweight title shot at UFC Abu Dhabi.