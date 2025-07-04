Jon Jones announces he’s re-entered the UFC testing pool: “That lasted for about two weeks”

By Chris Taylor - July 4, 2025

Former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones could be ending his retirement just weeks after announcing his departure from the sport.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

It was only 13 days ago when UFC CEO Dana White announced that Jones (28-1 MMA) had decided to hang up his gloves for good, thus promoting Tom Aspinall to undisputed heavyweight champion status.

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired,” White said. “Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.”

Jones later confirmed White’s comments by issuing the following statement on Twitter:

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC. This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years.

From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport. Becoming the youngest UFC champion in history, defending my title against some of the best fighters in the world, and sharing unforgettable moments with fans across the globe—these are memories I’ll cherish forever. I’ve faced incredible highs and some tough lows, but every challenge has taught me something valuable and made me stronger, both as a fighter and as a person.”

Jon Jones continued:

“I want to thank the UFC, Dana, Hunter, Lorenzo, God, my family, coaches, teammates, and all the fans who have stood by me through every chapter. Your unwavering support and belief in me have been my foundation. To my fellow fighters, thank you for bringing out the best in me and for the respect we’ve shared inside and outside the cage.

As I close this chapter of my life, I look forward to new opportunities and challenges ahead. MMA will always be a part of who I am, and I’m excited to see how I can continue to contribute to the sport and inspire others in new ways. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey with me. The best is yet to come.”

Now, 13 days after formally announcing his retirement, Jon Jones already appears to be mauling a return to the Octagon.

The 37-year-old recently took to ‘X’ where he shared the following news, much to the shock of most fight fans:

“Just re-entered the testing pool, that lasted for about two weeks. Figured we’d keep everyone’s options open.”

Many are wondering if the UFC’s proposed White House event has anything to do with Jon Jones recent change of heart. Regardless, it will be very interesting to see what comes next.

Newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has already announced that he has his next fight booked and shared that a date, venue and his opponent will be announced shortly.

Do you think we will see ‘Bones’ back in the Octagon?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

