Daniel Cormier reminisces on the time Cain Velasquez choked him out in training room: “Dog, you fell asleep!”

As Daniel Cormier tells it, getting choked out by a former UFC heavyweight champion leads to good sleep.

Although ‘DC’ is retired as a fighter these days, in his heyday, he was running American Kickboxing Academy alongside other high-profile fighters. Other names at the gym from Cormier’s prime included Luke Rockhold and Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, few would doubt that the former champion was closest to Cain Velasquez.

The two were so close that they refused to fight each other despite being contenders in the same division. Cormier famously left the heavyweight division, heading down to 205 pounds. There, he had his famous rivalry with Jon Jones and also captured UFC gold.

However, while they didn’t fight each other, Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez spent a long time training together. During a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast, the UFC commentator reflected on one of those training sessions. On this particular day, Velasquez got the better of Cormier, choking him out cold.

According to the commentator, when he came to, he had no idea what had happened. However, Cormier joked that he felt great after being choked out by the former heavyweight champion.

“You got to defend yourself, it’s the worst thing in the world,” Daniel Cormier stated regarding being choked out. “When you get choked out, sometimes it makes it worse. But I tell you one thing, when you get choked out, you wake up and you feel like you took the longest and most peaceful nap of your entire life. You’re really only out for a few seconds, but it feels like you took a long slumber.”

He continued, “It’s crazy! One time, Cain choked me out, dawg. I woke up I was like, ‘What are you doing?’, he was like ‘Dog, you fell asleep!’ I was like, ‘I kind of feel refreshed!’

