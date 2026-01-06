Daniel Cormier believes bad blood with Jon Jones is over ahead of filming reality show

By Cole Shelton - January 6, 2026 12:50 PM PST
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said his bad blood with Jon Jones is over.

Cormier and Jones were heated rivals during their careers, and they did fight twice, with Jones winning both, including the last one by knockout. However, the fight was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test. Despite the two fighting twice, Cormier and Jones have remained bitter rivals, even with ‘DC’ being long retired.

However, ahead of the two being coaches on ALF Global’s “Alf Reality” series, a TUF spinoff in Russia, Cormier said the bad blood is now over.

“Being around Jon Jones is different because we had such a bad history,” Cormier said to Red Corner MMA. “But, the reality is, I’m done fighting now. That part of it is gone, so it’s not nearly as nasty.

“We’ve done a good job of being professional as much as we can. Obviously, we argue a lot but that’s the status of our relationship. We’ve gotten to a point in our lives where we can be in the same area without trying to fight each other.”

It’s good to see Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones put their bad blood behind them. During their fighting careers, the two had a hated rivalry that often got personal and crossed the line, which won’t happen on this reality show.

Daniel Cormier would like to wrestle Jon Jones

Although Cormier said the bad blood with Jones is over, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to beat him.

Instead, Cormier said to Ben Askren that he wants to wrestle Jones at RAF to finally get a win over him.

“I’m telling you, Real American Freestyle is going to see me and Jon Jones at some point. And I’m going to kick his ass like you would never believe,” Cormier said. “Because guess what, I still shoot. I still train wrestlers every single day.”

Perhaps filming this reality show will lead to the two wrestling against one another. But, the feud that once was between Cormier and Jones is over.

