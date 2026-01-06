Daniel Cormier targets third meeting with UFC nemesis Jon Jones: ‘I’m going to kick his ass’

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones share one of the most infamous rivalries in UFC history.

While both men are technically retired at the moment, it seems their competitive rivalry is still burning hot.

Speaking to Ben Askren on his YouTube channel, Cormier called for a wrestling match with Jones under the RAF banner. It is not the first time he’s broached the idea.

RAF (Real American Freestyle) is a new organization that promotes amateur wrestling matches, and has already booked many UFC stars, including Bo Nickal and Belal Muhammad. Colby Covington will also participate soon.

“I’m telling you, Real American Freestyle is going to see me and Jon Jones at some point, and I’m going to kick his ass like you would never believe,” Cormier said. “Because guess what, I still shoot. I still train wrestlers every single day.”

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones’ UFC rivalry

Cormier and Jones both previously held the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. The pair met twice in the Octagon.

In their first meeting, in 2015, Jones defended the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win. Two years later, in 2017, they fought again. The result was originally a TKO win for Jones. However, the bout was later ruled a No Contest, after Jones failed a drug test.

The pair have kept things fairly cordial since then. Cormier, now one of the UFC’s foremost commentators, has even called a few of Jones’ fights. However, it was evident that they hated each other in their primes, and that there is still some lingering hostility between them today.

Jones, who has been campaigning for a spot on this summer’s UFC White House card, has not yet responded to his old rival’s RAF callout. However, he and Cormier are set to serve as opposing coaches on a Russian MMA reality show. Perhaps their time on the show can be followed by a wrestling match.