Daniel Cormier Plays UFC Matchmaker For Arman Tsarukyan: “It really does bring some stability to this weight class”

Daniel Cormier Fantasy Books UFC Fight For Arman Tsarukyan

During a recent edition of ESPN’s “DC & RC” show, Daniel Cormier said he would match Arman Tsarukyan with Dustin Poirier next (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I believe if Islam fights sometime in the first quarter of the year, you put Tsarukyan on UFC 300 against Dustin Poirier,” Cormier said on DC & RC. “Because Dustin said he wants to fight at that point. You know that UFC 300 is somewhere around April. You put him on UFC 300 and then maybe, maybe he comes back at the end of the year for that third fight that Makhachev said he wants.

“Now you got a guy that just beat one of the biggest names if he can get past Poirier. If he doesn’t, Dustin Poirier has now laid claim to the title shot after Justin Gaethje. So, it really does bring some stability to this weight class.”

It’s clear that at this stage in his career, Poirier is only leaving himself available to massive fights. Tsarukyan has been on a tear, but he’s a dangerous and does not yet have the drawing ability to make for an enticing matchup to take. We’ll provide updates for you on what’s next for Arman Tsarukyan and Dustin Poirier once those details become available.