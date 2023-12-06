Daniel Cormier Plays UFC Matchmaker For Arman Tsarukyan: “It really does bring some stability to this weight class”

By Fernando Quiles - December 6, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has an idea for Arman Tsarukyan in terms of what his next fight could be.

Daniel Cormier Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan is fresh off a brutal knockout victory over Beneil Dariush in just over a minute to cap off UFC Austin. It’s the Georgian’s third win a row. Ever since his competitive loss to the current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev back in 2019, Tsarukyan has gone 8-1. He is the number four-ranked UFC lightweight, ahead of the man who last beat him, Mateusz Gamrot.

RELATED: DANA WHITE ADMITS ARMAN TSARUKYAN’S WIN AT UFC AUSTIN “THREW A WRENCH” INTO THE LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE PICTURE

Daniel Cormier Fantasy Books UFC Fight For Arman Tsarukyan

During a recent edition of ESPN’s “DC & RC” show, Daniel Cormier said he would match Arman Tsarukyan with Dustin Poirier next (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I believe if Islam fights sometime in the first quarter of the year, you put Tsarukyan on UFC 300 against Dustin Poirier,” Cormier said on DC & RC. “Because Dustin said he wants to fight at that point. You know that UFC 300 is somewhere around April. You put him on UFC 300 and then maybe, maybe he comes back at the end of the year for that third fight that Makhachev said he wants.

“Now you got a guy that just beat one of the biggest names if he can get past Poirier. If he doesn’t, Dustin Poirier has now laid claim to the title shot after Justin Gaethje. So, it really does bring some stability to this weight class.”

It’s clear that at this stage in his career, Poirier is only leaving himself available to massive fights. Tsarukyan has been on a tear, but he’s a dangerous and does not yet have the drawing ability to make for an enticing matchup to take. We’ll provide updates for you on what’s next for Arman Tsarukyan and Dustin Poirier once those details become available.

