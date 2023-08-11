UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on the five greatest UFC fighters of all time: “Matt Hughes would have to make the list”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on who would be in the top five conversation for greatest UFC fighters of all time.

It’s a conversation that fans love to have from time to time: who is the greatest of all time? In mixed martial arts, it’s a pretty complicated discussion, and even more so in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are so many great athletes who have come through the promotion’s doors over the years, and Dana White knows that better than anyone.

Across the last few decades, White has been the face of the UFC. In that time, many fighters have come and gone, and many have made a lasting impact.

So, when asked about who he thinks five of the best are during a recent interview, it makes sense that he would have some difficulty with it.

“It’s so hard to do because when you look at the 23 years that I’ve been in it, there’s been so many great fighters. But you gotta start with Jon Jones.”