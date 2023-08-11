UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on the five greatest UFC fighters of all time: “Matt Hughes would have to make the list”

By Harry Kettle - August 11, 2023
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on who would be in the top five conversation for greatest UFC fighters of all time.

Dana White, UFC 294

It’s a conversation that fans love to have from time to time: who is the greatest of all time? In mixed martial arts, it’s a pretty complicated discussion, and even more so in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. There are so many great athletes who have come through the promotion’s doors over the years, and Dana White knows that better than anyone.

RELATED: DANA WHITE SAYS KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV “RETIRED TOO EARLY” TO BE CONSIDERED THE GOAT OF THE UFC

Across the last few decades, White has been the face of the UFC. In that time, many fighters have come and gone, and many have made a lasting impact.

So, when asked about who he thinks five of the best are during a recent interview, it makes sense that he would have some difficulty with it.

“It’s so hard to do because when you look at the 23 years that I’ve been in it, there’s been so many great fighters. But you gotta start with Jon Jones.”

White’s big list

“You gotta have Ronda Rousey, know what I mean? You gotta have Amanda Nunes, greatest female fighter of all time. There’s just so many, it’s hard to pick five. Kamaru Usman has got to be in there, Chuck Liddell in his time, Royce [Gracie] in his era and in his time, it’s hard to just pick five. If you look at the different generations, they took the sport to another level.”

“Matt Hughes would have to make the list. There’s so many people, it’s tough to pick.”

Who are some of the fighters that you would include on a list like this? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

