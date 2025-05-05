Former Jon Jones rival admits part of him wants to see ‘Bones’ retire instead of fighting Tom Aspinall

What Should Jon Jones Do?

Rashad Evans, who once shared the Octagon with Jon Jones, has opined on “Bones'” possible next move. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Evans admitted there’s a side of him that hopes Jones walks away on top of the mountain rather than risk it by fighting Tom Aspinall.

“Here’s the thing I’m kind of torn about it,” Evans said. “I feel like the part of me, the fan side of me definitely wants to see it. I want to see it for sure. But the other part of me who’s like very impressed with what Jon Jones is able to do, want to see him go out on top and not even have to [fight again].

“Because there’s the thing about it, there’s always going to be somebody. He beats Tom Aspinall, people [will say] yeah, there’s this new guy. There’s always going to be that last dragon to vanquish. Part of me can respect him for not taking the fight, but another part of me is just like man, you better step the f*ck up and beat this boy. I’m kind of mixed about it to be honest.”

Rumors have been swirling on Jones’ status. Amid the gossip, “Bones” recently hinted on social media that he isn’t done with prizefighting. Fans are hoping to have a clear answer on Jones’ future soon, as the MMA legend turns 38 years old this July.