Dana White share his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

By Harry Kettle - August 17, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant victory over Dricus du Plessis last night.

On Saturday, Khamzat Chimaev finally won UFC gold. It’s something that many have felt was inevitable ever since he first set foot in the promotion and now, it’s become a reality. He dominated Dricus du Plessis from beginning to end, firmly establishing himself as the best middleweight on the planet.

As you can imagine, there have been many different reactions to the manner in which Chimaev was able to pick up the win. Some were shocked, whereas others felt as if they always knew this was possible from him. Either way, he’s at the top of the mountain now, and it’ll be interesting to see how long he stays there.

In his post-fight press conference, Dana White gave his thoughts on Chimaev’s win over du Plessis.

 

White’s view on du Plessis vs Chimaev

“In the lead-up to this fight I said that I bet the main event is the fight of the night, didn’t see that coming but not shocked either. If you can do it in the first round, more than likely you can do it in the second, and throughout the rest of the fight.”

“People love him [Khamzat], fighting back here in the United States, and Chicago loved him too.”

“I had every round a 10-8, maybe except for the last round.”

Dana went on to praise du Plessis for his toughness throughout the course of what was a frustrating night for him.

What do you believe is next for both men? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

