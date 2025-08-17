UFC CEO Dana White shares odds for Jon Jones returning at proposed White House event
Dana White has given his thoughts on the odds of Jon Jones making his return to the UFC at the White House event.
As we know, Jon Jones is currently on the outside looking in at the world of mixed martial arts – and, more specifically, the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While many consider him to be one of the greatest of all time, he hasn’t exactly done much to further his legacy over the course of the last few years. If anything, he’s damaged it quite badly.
He wasn’t interested in fighting Tom Aspinall and vacated the belt/retired, then when the UFC announced plans to put on an event at the White House, Jones was suddenly interested again. It’s always hard to figure out what he’s going to do next, and that kind of unpredictability is something that Dana White just can’t afford.
In last night’s post-fight press conference, White has asked about possibly putting Jones on the White House card.
My back and forth with UFC President Dana White. @danawhite said the odds he would make for Jon Jones to be on the UFC White House card are a billion to one. @InfSportsNet @JonnyBones #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/PImlMMcOUP
— Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) August 17, 2025
White’s view on Jones at the White House
“Let me ask you, what do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card?”
“Yeah. I would not, if I had to make odds, it’s a billion to one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”
