UFC CEO Dana White shares odds for Jon Jones returning at proposed White House event

By Harry Kettle - August 17, 2025

Dana White has given his thoughts on the odds of Jon Jones making his return to the UFC at the White House event.

Jon Jones Octagon

As we know, Jon Jones is currently on the outside looking in at the world of mixed martial arts – and, more specifically, the Ultimate Fighting Championship. While many consider him to be one of the greatest of all time, he hasn’t exactly done much to further his legacy over the course of the last few years. If anything, he’s damaged it quite badly.

RELATED: Dana White discusses Conor McGregor and Jon Jones possibly fighting at UFC White House

He wasn’t interested in fighting Tom Aspinall and vacated the belt/retired, then when the UFC announced plans to put on an event at the White House, Jones was suddenly interested again. It’s always hard to figure out what he’s going to do next, and that kind of unpredictability is something that Dana White just can’t afford.

In last night’s post-fight press conference, White has asked about possibly putting Jones on the White House card.

 

White’s view on Jones at the White House

“Let me ask you, what do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card?”

“Yeah. I would not, if I had to make odds, it’s a billion to one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

Do you believe that Jon Jones should be given the chance to compete on this proposed card? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

