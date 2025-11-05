Dana White breaks silence on betting scandal involving Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 110

UFC CEO Dana White has broken his silence on the betting scandal at UFC Vegas 110.

At the UFC event on Saturday, Dulgarian was a sizable favorite, but in the hours in the lead-up to the fight, the odds began to drop. Money came in on Yadier del Valle as a big underdog, as well as on del Valle to win in the first round. Once the UFC was made aware of the suspicious betting activity, White said he spoke to Dulgarian and his lawyer.

“Probably about 1 o’clock that day, we are with a company called IC360, and they are the best bet monitoring company in the business,” White said to TMZ Sports. “They reached out to us and told us there was some unusual action going on with that fight. Do we know anything? We didn’t, so what we did is we called the fighter and his lawyer and we asked what’s going on.

“There is some weird betting action going on with your fight. Are you injured? Do you owe anybody money? Has anyone approached you? The kid said ‘No, absolutely not, I’m going to kill this guy.’ We said, ‘Okay.’ The fight plays out, first-round finsih by rear-naked choke. The first thing we did was call the FBI. We called the FBI, and I have met with the FBI twice today.”

Dana White sends a message to fighters

Dana White said he and the UFC are fully cooperating and plan to help the FBI in any way possible.

White said he has spoken to multiple FBI agents today. He made it clear that if any fighters fixes a fight, they will go to prison.

“I talked to him (Kash Patel) this morning,” White said. “We just had an office full of FBI agents in here. If you try to do this, I have been very vocal and open about this; we will be your worst enemy. We will immediately go after you, guns a blazing, with the FBI and whoever else we need to get. We will do everything we can to make sure you go to prison.”

White also said any fighter who has come out and said they have been approached by people to throw fights will now be contacted by the FBI.