Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos calls to replace Gervonta Davis to box Jake Paul

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is hoping to face Jake Paul next time out.

Paul was supposed to box Gervonta Davis, but the fight was canceled after ‘Tank’ was accused in a civil lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

After Paul and his promotion canceled the bout, dos Santos took to social media to call for the bout to happen.

Junior dos Santos calls to box Jake Paul

To get to Anthony Joshua or any other big heavyweight you need that test and I am the one that offers that to you right now. No easy way out anymore. Let’s go

“Jake Paul, Jake Paul, my gosh, man,” Junior dos Santos said on X. “You are picking fights again, you are choosing easy fights again. Come on, I thought you moved past this phase of your careers, but looks like I was wrong. I saw you were challening Francis Ngannou for that boxing fight, and looks like it’s not interesting for him. I have to give you the credit in a boxing match, I think you would do a good fight against him, he has a lot of power but he’s slow, man. That’s the truth.

“The thing is, you shouldn’t be looking for easy fights or to take advantage of MMA guys. Let’s do this, let’s fight, me and you. Let’s make this fight happen, I will beat you up. But, don’t worry I will be gentle, I won’t hurt you, I won’t knock you out. I’ll beat you up and then I’ll fight Francis Ngannou in a boxing match, and I’ll beat him as well. Let’s do this.”

Junior dos Santos is the former UFC heavyweight champion and is 23-10 as a pro MMA fighter. He last fought back in March of 2024 when he beat Alan Belcher by TKO. dos Santos went 15-8 in the UFC as he won the heavyweight title in 2011 with a knockout win over Cain Velasquez, and defended his belt once.

As for Jake Paul, he’s 12-1 as a pro boxer and coming off a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June. He has notable wins over Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Mike Tyson, and Mike Perry, among others.