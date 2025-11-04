Isaac Dulgarian’s coach speaks on betting scandal surrounding fighter, says ‘gym is being attacked’

By Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian gets his hands wrapped ahead of a fight at UFC Vegas 110

Marc Montoya, the head coach of Factory X gym and featherweight Isaac Dulgarian, issued his first remarks on the latter’s alleged fight fixing.

UFC featherweight Isaac Dulgarian is under intense public scrutiny after being accused of fixing his fight against Yadier del Valle last Saturday at UFC Vegas 110. Dulgarian, who has been on the UFC featherweight roster since 2023, lost to Del Valle by first-round submission.

Shortly after the fight, it was reported that suspicious betting activity surrounding Dulgarian vs. Del Valle was flagged by a third-party betting integrity operation to the UFC brass. Ahead of UFC Vegas 110, Dulgarian was a modest betting favorite before a slew of bets were placed for Del Valle to win in the first round shortly before the fight.

Dulgarian has since been released from the UFC, and an investigation into alleged fight fixing is ongoing.

Dulgarian’s gym, Factory X, has come under fire in recent days since the events surrounding UFC Vegas 110.

Coach Marc Montoya: ‘Gym has been attacked’ since Isaac Dulgarian controversy unfolded

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Dulgarian’s coach, Marc Montoya, defended his team’s credibility amidst the unfolding investigation.

“My gym is being attacked, my integrity is being attacked, and I just want to first and foremost say that we have nothing to do with any of the allegations being brought upon us,” Montoya said of Dulgarian.

“I’ve actually never even placed a sports bet in my entire life – I couldn’t tell you how to do it. This is my life’s work, and you can bet your a– that I would never, for any amount of money, sell my integrity or word.

“In life, that’s all you have…it’s an unfortunate situation, still unfolding. I’m not here to speculate, I’m here to speak facts.”

As of this writing, Dulgarian hasn’t spoken publicly since UFC Vegas 110.

Isaac Dulgarian UFC

