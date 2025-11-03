UFC releases first statement on Isaac Dulgarian betting scandal, cuts featherweight after UFC Vegas 110

By Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian gets submitted with a choke at UFC Vegas 110

The UFC issued its first public remarks amidst arguably the biggest sports gambling scandal in Mixed Martial Arts history involving Isaac Dulgarian.

UFC featherweights Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle squared off at UFC Vegas 110 last Saturday at the Apex. Just minutes into the fight, Del Valle submitted Dulgarian with a rear-naked choke to earn a significant win on his record.

Shortly after the fight, Integrity Compliance 360, a firm that monitors betting markets for suspicious activity, alerted the UFC to an unusual swing on Dulgarian vs. Del Valle. Despite Dulgarian entering the fight as a modest favorite for the majority of the buildup, the fight odds swung in Del Valle’s favor, with wagers picking Del Valle to win in the first round.

According to ESPN, bettors continued to place bets on Del Valle heavily, despite the odds moving to less advantageous values. Caesars Sportsbook later announced it would refund all bets placed on Dulgarian.

UFC cuts Isaac Dulgarian as investigation into suspicious betting activity kicks off

The UFC addressed the controversy in a statement to MMA media members just hours after UFC Vegas 110.

“Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events,” the statement read.

“Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. del Valle bout on Saturday, November 1.

“We take these allegations very seriously, and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport.” (h/t ESPN)

Yahoo Sports reported on Monday that Dulgarian had been released by the promotion following UFC Vegas 110. As of this writing, Dulgarian and his team haven’t issued any public remarks amidst his release and the ongoing investigation.

Dulgarian went 2-2 in his promotional tenure with wins over Brendon Marotte and Francis Marshall.

