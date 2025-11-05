UFC Vegas 111 loses two fights just days before card headlined by Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

By Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
UFC Apex Octagon

UFC Vegas 111 lost a pair of undercard fights just days before the Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown-headlined event.

UFC welterweights Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown are days away from fighting in their first main event booking with the promotion. Bonfim and Brown are two of the most dynamic fighters in the welterweight division.

But just days before UFC Vegas 111 at the Apex, the Bonfim vs. Brown undercard suffered two significant losses.

On Tuesday, UFC bantamweight Cristian Quinonez was reported to have withdrawn from his scheduled bout against Adrian Yanez at UFC Vegas 111 due to unknown circumstances. MMA Mania confirmed the news of Quinonez’s withdrawal following an initial report from X user BestFightPicks.

As of this writing, the UFC is actively searching for a short-notice replacement opponent for Yanez this Saturday. But Yanez vs. Quinonez wasn’t the only fight scratched from UFC Vegas 111 this week.

Two bouts scratched from UFC Vegas 111 ahead of Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

UFC middleweight Robert Valentin, who was supposed to face Jackson McVey in the opening fight of UFC Vegas 111, announced on Instagram that he was forced to withdraw due to injury. It’s uncertain if the UFC intends to find a short-notice replacement to fight McVey or if the matchmakers will reschedule the fight for a later date.

UFC Vegas 111 now consists of 11 total bouts, headlined by a five-rounder between Bonfim and Brown. Flyweights Joseph Morales and Matt Schnell are featured in the co-main event slot.

Bonfim is looking to win his fourth consecutive fight after a controversial win over Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville earlier this year. Meanwhile, Brown looks to get on a winning streak following a second-round knockout over Nicolas Dalby in April.

UFC Vegas 111 is the second-to-last event being held at the Apex this year. The year’s final Apex card features a flyweight headliner between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape on December 13th.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gabriel Bonfim Randy Brown UFC Videos

Related

UFC CEO Dana White ringside

Dana White breaks silence on betting scandal involving Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2025
Junior dos Santos
Junior dos Santos

Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos calls to replace Gervonta Davis to box Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is hoping to face Jake Paul next time out.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 321
Gable Steveson

Daniel Cormier walks back take on Bo Nickal's UFC future as he touts MMA's 'best American prospect'

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has his eyes on one rising heavyweight who could get a shot in the Octagon in 2026.

Vince Morales enters the Octagon for his fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico
Videos

Vince Morales walks back since-deleted tweets alleging he was offered $70k to 'throw' a UFC fight

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight Vince Morales reversed course on a pair of tweets that drew attention amidst the Isaac Dulgarian gambling scandal.

Isaac Dulgarian gets his hands wrapped ahead of a fight at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

Isaac Dulgarian's coach speaks on betting scandal surrounding fighter, says 'gym is being attacked'

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

Marc Montoya, the head coach of Factory X gym and featherweight Isaac Dulgarian, issued his first remarks on the latter’s alleged fight fixing.

Dana White, UFC

10-fight UFC veteran admits 'people have approached me to throw fights'

BJ Penn Staff - November 4, 2025
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler face off at the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in
Dustin Poirier

Heated rivals Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler set to reunite in Road House film sequel

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC legends Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will reunite on the set of Road House 2 in the sequel to the Conor McGregor-headlined film.

Paddy Pimblett and Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams 'little bum' Islam Makhachev over questioning his UFC resume

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is aware of Islam Makhachev scoffing at his resume, and he didn’t hold his tongue.

Ronda Rousey UFC Hall of Fame
Ronda Rousey

Ex-UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey gets honest advice from retired KO artist

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025

Ronda Rousey has been under the microscope with recent comments about MMA fans, and one retired UFC fighter is offering some advice.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305
Arman Tsarukyan

UFC Qatar fight against Arman Tsarukyan will be a nightmare for Dan Hooker, says popular manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025

As UFC draws closer to its Qatar event, one well-known MMA manager thinks Dan Hooker is in for a beatdown.