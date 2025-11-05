UFC Vegas 111 loses two fights just days before card headlined by Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

UFC Vegas 111 lost a pair of undercard fights just days before the Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown-headlined event.

UFC welterweights Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown are days away from fighting in their first main event booking with the promotion. Bonfim and Brown are two of the most dynamic fighters in the welterweight division.

But just days before UFC Vegas 111 at the Apex, the Bonfim vs. Brown undercard suffered two significant losses.

On Tuesday, UFC bantamweight Cristian Quinonez was reported to have withdrawn from his scheduled bout against Adrian Yanez at UFC Vegas 111 due to unknown circumstances. MMA Mania confirmed the news of Quinonez’s withdrawal following an initial report from X user BestFightPicks.

As of this writing, the UFC is actively searching for a short-notice replacement opponent for Yanez this Saturday. But Yanez vs. Quinonez wasn’t the only fight scratched from UFC Vegas 111 this week.

Two bouts scratched from UFC Vegas 111 ahead of Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

UFC middleweight Robert Valentin, who was supposed to face Jackson McVey in the opening fight of UFC Vegas 111, announced on Instagram that he was forced to withdraw due to injury. It’s uncertain if the UFC intends to find a short-notice replacement to fight McVey or if the matchmakers will reschedule the fight for a later date.

UFC Vegas 111 now consists of 11 total bouts, headlined by a five-rounder between Bonfim and Brown. Flyweights Joseph Morales and Matt Schnell are featured in the co-main event slot.

Bonfim is looking to win his fourth consecutive fight after a controversial win over Stephen Thompson at UFC Nashville earlier this year. Meanwhile, Brown looks to get on a winning streak following a second-round knockout over Nicolas Dalby in April.

UFC Vegas 111 is the second-to-last event being held at the Apex this year. The year’s final Apex card features a flyweight headliner between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape on December 13th.