UFC vet Vince Morales claims he was offered $70k to ‘throw’ a fight amidst Isaac Dulgarian controversy

Former UFC bantamweight Vince Morales is the latest cog in the ongoing sports gambling scandal following UFC Vegas 110.

A UFC featherweight bout between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons at UFC Vegas 110.

Shortly after Del Valle submitted Dulgarian in the first round, suspicious betting activity was reported to UFC officials by IC360, the promotion’s betting integrity partner. According to IC360, a swarm of last-minute bets were placed for Del Valle to defeat Dulgarian in the first round, despite Dulgarian entering UFC Vegas 110 fight week as a modest favorite.

As of this writing, Dulgarian nor his representation has issued any public statements since UFC Vegas 110. Dulgarian was cut from the UFC roster on Monday following his loss and the allegations associated with his performance.

Hours after UFC Vegas 110, a second UFC fighter is potentially in hot water after he publicly claimed he was approached to fix the result of one of his past fights.

Vince Morales: I was offered $70k to throw one of my UFC fights

In a since-deleted post to X, 11-fight vet Vince Morales weighed in on the Dulgarian controversy and made a stunning revelation.

“All this throwing the fight stuff is crazy! I’ve been approached about doing it and it’s not something I could live with. Even though I ended up losing the d— fight anyways,” Morales said. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Morales was then pressed to reveal how much he was offered to fix one of his UFC fights.

“Pennies considering how big of a deal it is. 70k,” Morales shared.

Morales wiped the two tweets just minutes after they were posted.

Morales hasn’t competed since a loss to Raul Rosas Jr. in March by unanimous decision at UFC Mexico. He’s lost three fights in a row following a five-fight winning streak, which attracted the attention of UFC matchmakers and ended up with his reunion with the promotion.