UFC vet Vince Morales claims he was offered $70k to ‘throw’ a fight amidst Isaac Dulgarian controversy

By Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025
Vince Morales enters the Octagon for his fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico

Former UFC bantamweight Vince Morales is the latest cog in the ongoing sports gambling scandal following UFC Vegas 110.

A UFC featherweight bout between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle ended up making headlines for all the wrong reasons at UFC Vegas 110.

Shortly after Del Valle submitted Dulgarian in the first round, suspicious betting activity was reported to UFC officials by IC360, the promotion’s betting integrity partner. According to IC360,  a swarm of last-minute bets were placed for Del Valle to defeat Dulgarian in the first round, despite Dulgarian entering UFC Vegas 110 fight week as a modest favorite.

As of this writing, Dulgarian nor his representation has issued any public statements since UFC Vegas 110. Dulgarian was cut from the UFC roster on Monday following his loss and the allegations associated with his performance.

Hours after UFC Vegas 110, a second UFC fighter is potentially in hot water after he publicly claimed he was approached to fix the result of one of his past fights.

Vince Morales: I was offered $70k to throw one of my UFC fights

In a since-deleted post to X, 11-fight vet Vince Morales weighed in on the Dulgarian controversy and made a stunning revelation.

“All this throwing the fight stuff is crazy! I’ve been approached about doing it and it’s not something I could live with. Even though I ended up losing the d— fight anyways,” Morales said. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Morales was then pressed to reveal how much he was offered to fix one of his UFC fights.

“Pennies considering how big of a deal it is. 70k,” Morales shared.

Morales wiped the two tweets just minutes after they were posted.

Morales hasn’t competed since a loss to Raul Rosas Jr. in March by unanimous decision at UFC Mexico. He’s lost three fights in a row following a five-fight winning streak, which attracted the attention of UFC matchmakers and ended up with his reunion with the promotion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Videos Vince Morales

Related

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

WATCH: UFC legend Antonio Rogerio Nogueira flattens influencer in exhibition boxing return

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian gets submitted with a choke at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

UFC releases first statement on Isaac Dulgarian betting scandal, cuts featherweight after UFC Vegas 110

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

The UFC issued its first public remarks amidst arguably the biggest sports gambling scandal in Mixed Martial Arts history involving Isaac Dulgarian.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta is interviewed after a TKO win at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls to tie UFC record vs. Tom Aspinall's former rival in short-notice booking after UFC Vegas 110

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta wants to challenge Greg Hardy’s record for most fights by a heavyweight in 12 months.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison shares bold prediction for Amanda Nunes fight: 'It’s gonna happen sooner rather than later'

Cole Shelton - November 3, 2025

Kayla Harrison expects to make quick work of Amanda Nunes when they do fight.

Alex Pereira finishes Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320
Ali Abdelaziz

Manager makes wild injury claim amid Alex Pereira's revenge KO over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has made quite the claim about his fighter’s condition prior to a crushing defeat in his Alex Pereira rematch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC coaching

Top UFC star reveals 'heated' conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov over GOAT status

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025
Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett makes big prediction for possible Ilia Topuria title fight

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has made a big prediction for his potential UFC lightweight title showdown against rival Ilia Topuria.

Justin Gaethje UFC walkout
UFC

Justin Gaethje is serious about MMA retirement threat, says manager

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz has said that Justin Gaethje is serious about retiring from mixed martial arts if he doesn’t get a UFC title shot.

Ronda Rousey enters the arena for her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207
Ronda Rousey

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager hits back at Ronda Rousey's comments

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has hit back at Ronda Rousey after her recent comments about the former champion.

Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka contemplates possible UFC middleweight switch

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka has revealed his interest in a possible move down to the middleweight division.