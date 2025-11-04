Vince Morales walks back since-deleted tweets alleging he was offered $70k to ‘throw’ a UFC fight

By Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
Vince Morales enters the Octagon for his fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico

UFC bantamweight Vince Morales reversed course on a pair of tweets that drew attention amidst the Isaac Dulgarian gambling scandal.

Former UFC featherweight Isaac Dulgarian is under intense scrutiny since a UFC Vegas 110 loss to Yadier del Valle last Saturday.

In the hours since the event, Dulgarian is in the spotlight as the UFC and a betting integrity operation investigate suspicious activity surrounding the fight. After being a modest betting favorite for the majority of the buildup, a swarm of bets was placed on Del Valle to defeat Dulgarian in the first round just hours before the event.

Dulgarian has since been released by the UFC and, as of this writing, hasn’t spoken publicly on the controversy. His coach, Marc Montoya, denied any wrongdoing by Factory X and the rest of his coaching staff.

Vince Morales, who has fought in the UFC Octagon during two separate stints, raised eyebrows when he claimed he was offered $70,000 to throw one of his past fights. Morales says he declined the alleged offer ahead of one of his past fights that he lost.

Vince Morales walks back tweets about alleged $70k fight fixing bribe

Fighters like Vanessa Demopoulos and Morales have admitted past attempted bribes to fix fights amidst the Dulgarian uproar. But just hours after starting a social media firestorm, Morales reversed course on his previous claims.

In a recent post to X, Morales appeared to walk back his since-deleted posts.

“Okay well sorry about all that,” Morales posted.

“Terrible timing for what I thought was a good joke. Poor taste. This s— so grimy.”

Morales hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico in March. He’s lost three consecutive fights overall.

Morales earned a second stint in the UFC last year, losing to Taylor Lapilus by unanimous decision in his return. The defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak outside of the promotion, including impressive performances in Rizin and United Fight League.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Videos Vince Morales

Related

Isaac Dulgarian gets his hands wrapped ahead of a fight at UFC Vegas 110

Isaac Dulgarian's coach speaks on betting scandal surrounding fighter, says 'gym is being attacked'

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
Dana White, UFC
UFC

10-fight UFC veteran admits 'people have approached me to throw fights'

BJ Penn Staff - November 4, 2025

The UFC is currently in the midst of a fight-fixing scandal, with several fights being investigated by the FBI. Unfortunately, it sounds like this just the beginning.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler face off at the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in
Dustin Poirier

Heated rivals Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler set to reunite in Road House film sequel

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC legends Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will reunite on the set of Road House 2 in the sequel to the Conor McGregor-headlined film.

Paddy Pimblett and Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams 'little bum' Islam Makhachev over questioning his UFC resume

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is aware of Islam Makhachev scoffing at his resume, and he didn’t hold his tongue.

Ronda Rousey UFC Hall of Fame
Ronda Rousey

Ex-UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey gets honest advice from retired KO artist

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025

Ronda Rousey has been under the microscope with recent comments about MMA fans, and one retired UFC fighter is offering some advice.

Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305

UFC Qatar fight against Arman Tsarukyan will be a nightmare for Dan Hooker, says popular manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025
Maycee Barber
UFC

Maycee Barber reveals severity of recent health problems ahead of UFC 323 return

Harry Kettle - November 4, 2025

UFC star Maycee Barber has spoken candidly about the recent health problems she’s endured ahead of her return.

Mario Bautista workout
UFC

Mario Bautista reveals next steps after Umar Nurmagomedov loss at UFC 321

Harry Kettle - November 4, 2025

UFC star Mario Bautista has revealed what’s next for him in his career following his loss to Umar Nurmagomedov.

Valentina Shevchenko enters the Octagon at UFC 315, opposite Joe Rogan interviewing Ronda Rousey at a ceremonial weigh-in
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko defends Joe Rogan amid Ronda Rousey blasting the UFC commentator

Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025

Valentina Shevchenko weighed in on the recent discourse centred on Joe Rogan and the disparaging comments Ronda Rousey recently made about him. Rousey made these comments while speaking with a friend of Rogan, Bert Kreischer, on Kreischer’s podcast recently. The influential figure in women’s MMA made comments after Rogan’s name was brought up about how the JRE host was simply a fan who had a large audience and that he has no discernible fighting-related expertise.

Kyoji Horiguchi poses on the scale during the UFC Belfast ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Kyoji Horiguchi is "at a perfect time to get that belt", says Sergio Pettis ahead of the former's return at UFC Qatar

Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025

Kyoji Horiguchi is making his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship at UFC Qatar, and his former two-time opponent Sergio Pettis has weighed in on Horiguchi’s octagon return.