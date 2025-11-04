Vince Morales walks back since-deleted tweets alleging he was offered $70k to ‘throw’ a UFC fight

UFC bantamweight Vince Morales reversed course on a pair of tweets that drew attention amidst the Isaac Dulgarian gambling scandal.

Former UFC featherweight Isaac Dulgarian is under intense scrutiny since a UFC Vegas 110 loss to Yadier del Valle last Saturday.

In the hours since the event, Dulgarian is in the spotlight as the UFC and a betting integrity operation investigate suspicious activity surrounding the fight. After being a modest betting favorite for the majority of the buildup, a swarm of bets was placed on Del Valle to defeat Dulgarian in the first round just hours before the event.

Dulgarian has since been released by the UFC and, as of this writing, hasn’t spoken publicly on the controversy. His coach, Marc Montoya, denied any wrongdoing by Factory X and the rest of his coaching staff.

Vince Morales, who has fought in the UFC Octagon during two separate stints, raised eyebrows when he claimed he was offered $70,000 to throw one of his past fights. Morales says he declined the alleged offer ahead of one of his past fights that he lost.

Vince Morales walks back tweets about alleged $70k fight fixing bribe

Fighters like Vanessa Demopoulos and Morales have admitted past attempted bribes to fix fights amidst the Dulgarian uproar. But just hours after starting a social media firestorm, Morales reversed course on his previous claims.

In a recent post to X, Morales appeared to walk back his since-deleted posts.

“Okay well sorry about all that,” Morales posted.

“Terrible timing for what I thought was a good joke. Poor taste. This s— so grimy.”

Morales hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico in March. He’s lost three consecutive fights overall.

Morales earned a second stint in the UFC last year, losing to Taylor Lapilus by unanimous decision in his return. The defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak outside of the promotion, including impressive performances in Rizin and United Fight League.