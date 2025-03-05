Dana White announces TKO boxing promotion alongside Turki Alalshikh

By Fernando Quiles - March 5, 2025

Dana White has returned to the boxing business with the backing of TKO and Turki Alalshikh.

Dana White Turki Alalshikh

White had teased creating his own boxing promotion since he was hyping up Conor McGregor’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017. The UFC boss wore a Zuffa Boxing shirt, but he appeared to sour on the idea of a venture into boxing before Saudi Arabia got involved.

Now, White along with TKO have aligned with Alalshikh to create a new boxing league.

Dana White Makes TKO Boxing League Official

On March 5, Dana White, TKO, and Turki Alalshikh announced a new boxing promotion in association with Sela. While further details on future events weren’t readily available, Alalshikh did have some words about the announcement in a statement.

“This landmark partnership between industry powerhouses sets the stage for an unparalleled experience for boxers and fans,” Alalshikh said. “Together, we are developing the next generation of talent and delivering world-class events at a time when the sport is primed for further disruption.”

TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro also expressed optimism for the new boxing league.

“This is a strategic opportunity to reimagine the sport of boxing globally,” Shapiro said. “TKO has the deep expertise, promotional prowess, and longstanding relationships. HE Turki Alalshikh and Sela share our passion and vision for evolving the current model. Together, we can bring the sweet science back to its rightful place in the forefront of the global sports ecosystem.”

While not confirmed at this time, rumors have been circulating claiming that Callum Walsh will be one of the first fighters to sign with the TKO boxing promotion. It would make sense given that White has attended Walsh’s fights and has aired them on UFC Fight Pass. At this time, fighter signings have not been announced for the new league.

White told Ring Magazine that the UFC model will be used for the boxing promotion. He vowed to ensure that “the best fight the best.”

