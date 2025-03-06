Justin Gaethje willing to throw down with Rafael Fiziev in the middle of the Octagon at UFC 313: “I will accept that challenge”

Justin Gaethje is willing to get chaotic and throw down with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

Gaethje was supposed to fight Dan Hooker in the co-main event but he was forced out of the bout due to a broken hand and was replaced with Fiziev. The two fought back in March of 2023 with Gaethje winning a majority decision. However, in Gaethje’s last fight, he was knocked out after he and Max Holloway met in the middle of the Octagon with 10 seconds left.

Entering his rematch against Rafael Fiziev, Justin Gaethje says he has no fear of doing the same thing against Rafael Fiziev.

“If you ever have seen me fight, you know I will accept that challenge every single time. Absolutely,” Gaethje said at UFC 313 media day.

