Justin Gaethje willing to throw down with Rafael Fiziev in the middle of the Octagon at UFC 313: “I will accept that challenge”
Justin Gaethje is willing to get chaotic and throw down with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.
Gaethje was supposed to fight Dan Hooker in the co-main event but he was forced out of the bout due to a broken hand and was replaced with Fiziev. The two fought back in March of 2023 with Gaethje winning a majority decision. However, in Gaethje’s last fight, he was knocked out after he and Max Holloway met in the middle of the Octagon with 10 seconds left.
Entering his rematch against Rafael Fiziev, Justin Gaethje says he has no fear of doing the same thing against Rafael Fiziev.
“If you ever have seen me fight, you know I will accept that challenge every single time. Absolutely,” Gaethje said at UFC 313 media day.
Despite being knocked out by doing the same thing in his last fight, Justin Gaethje is ready to meet Rafael Fiziev in the Octagon and throw down.
Justin Gaethje believes win over Rafael Fiziev puts him in title contention
Although Justin Gaethje is fighting down in the rankings and rematching Rafael Fiziev, he knows this win does wonders for his career.
Gaethje understands how dangerous Fiziev is, but he is ready for the challenge of fighting him. He also believes that if he beats Fiziev for the second time in his career, he will be right back into the conversation to fight for the belt.
“As an athlete competing here, I have to think that,” Gathje said. “I hope for that, but I have no idea. I have to go in there, and I have to win, that’s first and foremost. I’m always exciting, the most consistent guy that’s stepped in there. I think the way that I win and how my fights usually go, I think I’ll definitely be in consideration for it.”
Justin Gaethje is 25-5 as a pro and coming off a KO loss to Max Holloway. Before that, the former interim lightweight champ has wins over Dustin Poirier and Fiziev.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje UFC