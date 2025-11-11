Dan Hooker claims he had front tooth smashed out ahead of Arman Tsarukyan bout

By Dylan Bowker - November 10, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305

Dan Hooker has been getting in hard work ahead of his Arman Tsarukyan fight, and the former even had some dental alterations pop up ahead of UFC Qatar. This was expressed by the rising lightweight contender during an interview with Combat TV.

When describing how his training has been going, in an excerpt from that interview was posted to the X account @Home_of_Fight, as Hooker said,

“Good. I got a bit sick last week, smashed my front tooth out. I’ve got to go fix it tomorrow. I don’t really give a s**t but the missus is not too happy about it [laughs]. I just found my mouthguard that day. So on Saturday, I hadn’t found my mouth guard in a year. It had been missing since the [Mateusz] Gamrot fight. I don’t really spar; I don’t even train with a mouthguard and then I found it.”

“But it was covered in blood still from the Gamrot fight. So I like just placed it up and was like next time mate and then boom. So the day I find it is the day I smash my front tooth. It’s already dead. Like it’s a fake front tooth. They just put more s**t on it I guess.”

Dan Hooker is a dog, but Arman Tsarukyan can win dominantly, per a prominent lightweight contender

Dan Hooker vs. Arman Tsarukyan is a big fight for the 155-pound weight class, and an established contender in the division has given his thoughts on that contest. Beneil Dariush is the contender in question, and he has direct in-cage experience with Arman Tsarukyan, having lost to Tsarukyan in 2023.

During an interview with MMA Junkie regarding the UFC Qatar headlining bout, Dariush stated,

“Yes, I do think he beats Dan Hooker, and I think he could do it very dominantly. But, a five-round fight, I’ve got to tell you, man: Dan Hooker is a dog. He doesn’t have to win the first two rounds, but if he just does well in the first two rounds, that’ll be a really interesting fight.”

“What I mean by well is keeping the fight close and making Arman work. The five rounds will be really interesting to watch, so I think that’ll be a really fun fight to watch.”

