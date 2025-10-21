Arman Tsarukyan is “the biggest challenge” for Ilia Topuria, per Kyle Nelson

By Dylan Bowker - October 20, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan, Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan is someone who could present a stiff test for Ilia Topuria according to a recently victorious UFC lightweight. Kyle Nelson is the combatant in question who thinks this and the former UFC featherweight introduced himself to the lightweight scene in a big way at UFC Vancouver.

‘The Monster’ secured a win against Matt Frevola over the weekend with Frevola being a former opponent of Arman Tsarukyan, someone who was supposed to fight for the 155 pound title in January.

Touching on a few tendrils of this situation, Kyle Nelson has also fought Jai Herbert in the UFC previously, someone who in a lot of people’s estimation gave current lightweight titleholder Ilia Topuria, one of his tougher fights inside of the cage.

Arman Tsarukyan is “a big lightweight that might be able to put his weight on” Ilia Topuria, says Kyle Nelson

Considering all aforementioned connections, when asked for his thoughts on Ilia Topuria as the UFC lightweight champion now that Nelson is plying his trade as a 155er going forward, Kyle Nelson said [via MMA Canada],

“I mean, Ilia’s been on a pretty good run. Knocking out some people that you haven’t seen knocked out like Max Holloway, the [Alexander] Volkanovski fight. Again, I think everybody’s kind of already said this, but it might have been a little bit too soon after the knockout.”

“But you can’t deny his [Topuria’s] skill set. He’s gone in there with guys like Bryce Mitchell… [Ryan] Hall, but like really great jiu-jitsu guys and he’s held his own. You haven’t really seen him out wrestled. You haven’t seen him out struck. So he’s definitely; I think we’re going to see him sit at the top for a while.”

“And the biggest challenge I could see him running into might be someone like Arman [Tsarukyan], just like a big lightweight that might be able to put his weight on him. We saw against [Charles] Oliveira when they were against the fence. It looked a little bit like maybe Oliveira had a little bit of like size and strength on Topuria.”

“So, it’ll be interesting to see somebody like Arman put Topuria in a position like that and see how he responds. But definitely in the striking, I mean, I don’t see anybody kind of putting together like that kind of same crisp, clean boxing with that knockout power.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan UFC

Related

UFC

UFC Vancouver's Melissa Croden on potential Canadian MMA boom: "We're all passive and nice until we're not"

Dylan Bowker - October 20, 2025
Jean Silva poses on the scale during the Noche UFC 3 ceremonial weigh-in, opposite Max Holloway holding the BMF belt at the UFC 318 press conference
Max Holloway

Jean Silva slams Max Holloway in response to mockery of recent UFC callout

Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva hit back at Max Holloway after the BMF titleholder’s cold response to his recent callout.

Brendan Allen punches Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver
Reinier de Ridder

What's next for Brendan Allen and Reinier de Ridder after UFC Vancouver?

Cole Shelton - October 20, 2025

The UFC was in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, October for a solid UFC Vancouver Fight Night card. The main event saw middleweight contenders throw down as Brendan Allen took on Reinier de Ridder.

Mackenzie Dern answers a question during the UFC 273 press conference, opposite Zhang Weili in the Octagon at UFC 312
UFC

Mackenzie Dern admits she 'wouldn't be ready' to fight Zhang Weili at UFC 321 if ex-champ kept title

Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025

UFC strawweight star Mackenzie Dern saluted the former strawweight titleholder ahead of her vacant title fight at UFC 321.

Max Holloway enters the Octagon for his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, opposite Mike Perry at the weigh-ins for his fight with Jake Paul
Max Holloway

Max Holloway brutally shuts down fighting bare-knuckle after UFC retirement: "Stupidest thing"

Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025

BMF champion Max Holloway doesn’t have any plans of following up his legendary UFC tenure with a move to the bare-knuckle boxing ring.

Kevin Holland lies down in the cage during a brief stoppage at UFC Vancouver vs. Mike Malott

'Cheap'...Mike Malott reveals tense exchange backstage with Kevin Holland after UFC Vancouver controversy

Curtis Calhoun - October 20, 2025
Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane during UFC 321 presser
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's father doesn't see how Ciryl Gane can defeat his son at UFC 321

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 20, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father and coach isn’t sold on Ciryl Gane being able to find success at UFC 321.

Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
UFC

UFC champion Ilia Topuria can be tested with one key strategy, says renowned coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 20, 2025

UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria has looked dominant inside the Octagon, but can one strategy halt “El Matador’s” momentum?

UFC fighter Max Holloway training
UFC

Max Holloway shuts down UFC featherweight's callout: 'We're not taking it serious'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 20, 2025

Max Holloway doesn’t like the idea of facing one UFC featherweight who is known for their exciting fighting style.

Brendan Allen punches Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver
UFC

Reinier de Ridder's coach explains decision to throw in the towel at UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025

Reinier de Ridder’s coach Harun Ozkan has released a statement following his student’s defeat at UFC Vancouver.