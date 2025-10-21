Arman Tsarukyan is “the biggest challenge” for Ilia Topuria, per Kyle Nelson

Arman Tsarukyan is someone who could present a stiff test for Ilia Topuria according to a recently victorious UFC lightweight. Kyle Nelson is the combatant in question who thinks this and the former UFC featherweight introduced himself to the lightweight scene in a big way at UFC Vancouver.

‘The Monster’ secured a win against Matt Frevola over the weekend with Frevola being a former opponent of Arman Tsarukyan, someone who was supposed to fight for the 155 pound title in January.

Touching on a few tendrils of this situation, Kyle Nelson has also fought Jai Herbert in the UFC previously, someone who in a lot of people’s estimation gave current lightweight titleholder Ilia Topuria, one of his tougher fights inside of the cage.

Arman Tsarukyan is “a big lightweight that might be able to put his weight on” Ilia Topuria, says Kyle Nelson

Considering all aforementioned connections, when asked for his thoughts on Ilia Topuria as the UFC lightweight champion now that Nelson is plying his trade as a 155er going forward, Kyle Nelson said [via MMA Canada],