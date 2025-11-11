Ikram Aliskerov shouts out teammate amid confusion he was Khamzat Chimaev’s brother

Ikram Aliskerov made a point to clarify that it was a teammate of his who recently won inside the BRAVE CF cage after a playful internet rumor emerged that the fighter was the brother of Khamzat Chimaev.

This joke picked up steam from popular combat sports broadcaster, and occasional combatant on circuits like BKFC as well as Karate Combat, Ben Davis. Via his X account @BenTheBaneDavis, he shared footage from a standout finish over the weekend inside the BRAVE CF cage with corresponding text that reads as follows,

“Khamzat Chimaev’s brother, Glenn Chimaev, just got another KO today. He is now 7-0 and should be on DWCS next year.”

This tweet ended up fooling many people in the MMA community who thought this was truly the brother of the reigning UFC middleweight champion. Ikram Aliskerov came out to retweet Davis’ post with some clarification added, as Aliskerov stated,

“He is 10-0 now, My teammate and sparring partner Murad Guseinov”

The combatant in question, Murad Guseinov finished Ali Hussein Nedal thirty-two seconds into their BRAVE CF clash on November 9th.

Ikram Aliskerov, and when he fought Khamzat Chimaev

Ikram Aliskerov has a tie in with the aforementioned Khamzat Chimaev as both men shared the cage together. It also took place under the promotional banner of Brave Combat Federation. At Brave CF 23 on April 19th, 2019, Chimaev landed an uppercut at the 2:26 mark that caused the bout with Aliskerov to be waved off by the assigned officials.

In the intervening years, both men have since gone on to become big figures in the mixed martial arts world, with Chimaev being the reigning UFC middleweight titleholder as mentioned. Aliskerov also has notched back-to-back wins inside the octagon after previously suffering a setback against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who was able to finish Aliskerov inside the distance when they fought.

