Photos | Islam Makhachev looks absolutely huge ahead of UFC 322 title fight

November 10, 2025
Former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev looks absolutely shredded ahead of his title fight against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

Former UFC pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev is days away from potentially earning a second world title at UFC 322 against Jack Della Maddalena. Makhachev and Maddalena headline a stacked card at UFC 322 in the promotion’s latest event at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

A second UFC title would set Makhachev apart from his longtime friend and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in the GOAT discussion. After a long tenure at lightweight, Makhachev opted to make the full-time move to welterweight for the chance to add to his resume.

Makhachev recently acknowledged he had to use the performance enhancer, Creatine, for the first time in his career ahead of UFC 322. Creatine was part of a rigorous process Makhachev suffered through to make the effective move to the welterweight division.

It’s safe to say that Makhachev saw terrific results from his weight-gaining habits.

Islam Makhachev looks massive as UFC 322 fight week kicks off

Check out Makhachev’s physical transformation shared during UFC 322 fight week below.


A video of Makhachev grappling with one of his teammates on the beach also went viral.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MMA Pros Pick (@mma.pros.pick)


Makhachev’s new physique drew rave reviews from UFC fans.

“Looking great! About to witness another D’Arce at MSG!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Bro looks huge,” another said.

“JDM is dead.”

“Insane how he even made 155.”

Makhachev returns after a win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311. He was originally supposed to face Arman Tsarukyan in the UFC 311 headliner, before Tsarukyan withdrew due to injury on short notice.

While Makhachev’s physical transformation is undoubtedly impressive, he’ll have to follow it up with another stellar performance against Maddalena, who presents plenty of dangers for the Dagestan star to deal with.

