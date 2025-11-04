Kyoji Horiguchi is “at a perfect time to get that belt”, says Sergio Pettis ahead of the former’s return at UFC Qatar

By Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025
Kyoji Horiguchi poses on the scale during the UFC Belfast ceremonial weigh-in

Kyoji Horiguchi is making his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship at UFC Qatar, and his former two-time opponent Sergio Pettis has weighed in on Horiguchi’s octagon return.

The former UFC flyweight title challenger, as well as former Rizin and Bellator MMA bantamweight champion, is returning to the UFC after nine years away, as Horiguchi clashes with Tagir Ulanbekov on November 22nd. The pair were supposed to fight in June before Horiguchi withdrew, but the rebooking here will allow the Japanese standout to still make his UFC return in 2025.

When former two-time Horiguchi opponent Sergio Pettis was asked about that looming comeback to the octagon against Ulanbekov in the coming weeks, Pettis said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Oh, for sure. I think Kyoji’s going to do good, man. He’s a beast anywhere he goes and I’m excited to see his second run in the UFC. Another shot at it. A lot of people don’t get that opportunity. So, I’m excited to see what he can do out there, man.”

“I know that personally, you know, even fighting him, he’s a beast. He’s good everywhere. Good full mixed martial artist, great stand up, great wrestling, great jiu-jitsu. I think he’s at a perfect time to get that belt. So, hopefully we see that.”

Kyoji Horiguchi and his history with Sergio Pettis

Kyoji Horiguchi and Sergio Pettis fought one another on two occasions in separate promotions, but both were main event showdowns that saw each fighter notch a win.

Their first meeting happened on December 3rd, 2021, with the two men fighting for the Bellator MMA 135-pound title. Pettis notched an incredible spinning backfist finish in the fourth frame of the fight to stop Horiguchi at Bellator 272 in a fight that Horiguchi had largely been winning, according to many observers.

The rematch took place in Rizin on June 9th, 2024, with Horiguchi tying up his series with Pettis. At Rizin 47, Horiguchi would author a unanimous decision win over Pettis and would have one more fight that year at Rizin’s annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza before re-signing with the UFC.

The two men are currently contracted to differing MMA leagues, but perhaps someday we can see that rubber match between Horiguchi and Pettis, depending on how things shake out.

