Bellator 300 Results: Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Brent Primus (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Bellator 300 results, including the lightweight title fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus.

Usman Nurmagomedov, Bellator 300

Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) will be looking to earn his second straight lightweight title defense this evening in California. The undefeated Russian earned a first-round submission victory over former UFC champion Benson Henderson in his most previous effort at Bellator 292.

Meanwhile, Brent Primus (12-4 MMA) most recently competed at Bellator 296, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Mansour Barnaoui. The former lightweight title holder has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of the Bellator 300 main event begins and Usman Nurmagomedov opens with a nice low kick. Brent Primus returns fire with one of his own. Another pair of low kicks from Usman. He throws a side kick to the body. Primus answers with one of his own. Usman with a nice 1-2 and then another low kick. Primus circles and lands a right hand followed by a low kick. Another good push kick to the body from Usman. He is utilizing a lot of low kicks early. He lands a spinning kick to the face of his opponent. Usman Nurmagomedov forces the clinch and lands a big elbow inside. He follows that up with a nice left hand. A spinning back fist from Brent Primus. He looks to force the action, but Usman Nurmagomedov uses the forward momentum against him by securing a takedown. Usman working from half guard. He lands some good shots to the body to close out round one.

Round two of the Bellator 300 main event begins and Usman Nurmagomedov is back to work with some gnarly kicks. He lands one upstairs. Brent Primus charges forward with some big punches but he is struggling to connect. A nice inside low kick from Usman. He follows that up with a good right hand. Primus with a good low kick, but he gets countered with a right hook from the champ. Usman with a push kick to the body. Brent replies with a low kick. A nice three-punch combo from Usman, but Primus answers with a right hand. The fighters clinch up and Nurmagomedov lands a nice knee. Primus looking to score a takedown, but Usman is defending very well. The fighters break and Usman lands a low kick. He follows that up with a big right hand that lands flush. Brent Primus with a wild spinning head kick that just misses the mark. Nurmagomedov with a jumping head kick. He charges in with a flurry of punches. Primus eats some shots but remains on his feet. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the Bellator 300 headliner begins and Usman Nurmagomedov lands a pair of low kicks to start. He follows that up with a big head kick and then a right hand behind it. Brent Primus comes forward with a low kick but eats a 1-2 on the counter. Usman continues to pepper the lead leg of the former champ. Primus answers with a nice body kick. He lands another. Nurmagomedov replies with a knee to the body and then a standing elbow. He continues to work his low kicks to great effect. Primus with a nice body kick. Usman answers with one of his own. He lands a left to the body. Primus fires back with a good combination of his own. The former Bellator champ is showing his durability here. Good combos from both men. A nice head kick from Nurmagomedov. He lands another. Brent is so tough. Usman’s speed just appears to be too much. He lands a jab to the body and then a low kick. Brent Primus with a right hand over the top.

Round four of the Bellator 300 main event begins and Usman Nurmagomedov lands another head kick. That was the end of the foot, but he continues to have success anytime he tries those. Brent Primus with a combination and then dives in for a takedown attempt. Usman fends him off and then lands a nice elbow followed by a four-punch combination. He forces the clinch and lands a judo throw. Good ground and pound from Nurmagomedov. Right hands and elbows from the champ. He begins working the body in hopes of creating some space. A big elbow from Usman. He is starting to bust Primus up here. One minute remains and Primus is a bloody mess. He has cuts underneath both of his eyes. Usman Nurmagomedov continues to unleash ground and pound. Brent Primus attempts to nullify the offense with the rubber guard. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the Bellator 300 main event begins and Brent Primus needs to go for broke. He lands a good head kick and then another. That appeared to stun the champ. A big right hand now from the former champ. He looks for another but Usman ducks under the strike and is able to get the fight back to the floor. Good ground and pound from Nurmagomedov who cruises from top position to the final horn.

Official Bellator 300 Results: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Brent Primus by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

What did you think of tonight’s result?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Brent Primus Usman Nurmagomedov

Related

Cris Cyborg, Cat Zingano, Bellator 300, Bellator

MMA community reacts after Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano at Bellator 300

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023
Cris Cyborg, Bellator 259
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Bellator 300 Results: Cris Cyborg stops Cat Zingano in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Bellator 300 results, including the featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Cat Zingano.

Bellator 300, Cris Cyrbog, Umar Nurmagomedov, Results
Brent Primus

Bellator 300: 'Usman vs. Primus' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - October 7, 2023

The cage returns to San Diego for tonight’s Bellator 300 event, a 16-bout fight card headlined by Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reflects on time in Bellator ahead of historic event: "I wouldn't be where I am"

Josh Evanoff - October 6, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has weighed in on Bellator 300 and a potential sale.

Scott Coker
Scott Coker

Scott Coker proud of Bellator history leading into 300th event as sale rumors swirl: "We built a roster unlike anybody else"

Josh Evanoff - October 4, 2023

Heading into Bellator 300, Scott Coker couldn’t be happier with the company’s growth.

Dana White, Scott Coker, Cris Cyborg

UFC CEO Dana White says it would be a “good thing” for Bellator to continue in the fight game

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023
Ryan Bader, Bellator 226
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader reveals that Viacom wouldn't pay replacement opponent for Bellator 300: "They are out"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader has explained why he’s not fighting on Saturday.

Cain Velasquez
Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez gets court order to allow him to corner teammate Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300

Cole Shelton - October 2, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be in the corner of his teammate Usman Nurmagomedov this weekend at Bellator 300.

Ryan Bader
Ryan Bader

Linton Vassell vs. Ryan Bader title fight scratched from Bellator 300

Susan Cox - October 2, 2023

The Linton Vassell vs. Ryan Bader heavyweight title fight has been scratched from Bellator 300.

Johnny Eblen
Johnny Eblen

Johnny Eblen denies spitting after Bellator 299 main event, apologizes to Leon Edwards: "We both hate Colby"

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

Bellator champion Johnny Eblen has apologized to Leon Edwards and responded to the recent backlash.