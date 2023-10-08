Bellator 300 Results: Usman Nurmagomedov defeats Brent Primus (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s Bellator 300 results, including the lightweight title fight between Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus.

Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA) will be looking to earn his second straight lightweight title defense this evening in California. The undefeated Russian earned a first-round submission victory over former UFC champion Benson Henderson in his most previous effort at Bellator 292.

Meanwhile, Brent Primus (12-4 MMA) most recently competed at Bellator 296, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Mansour Barnaoui. The former lightweight title holder has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of the Bellator 300 main event begins and Usman Nurmagomedov opens with a nice low kick. Brent Primus returns fire with one of his own. Another pair of low kicks from Usman. He throws a side kick to the body. Primus answers with one of his own. Usman with a nice 1-2 and then another low kick. Primus circles and lands a right hand followed by a low kick. Another good push kick to the body from Usman. He is utilizing a lot of low kicks early. He lands a spinning kick to the face of his opponent. Usman Nurmagomedov forces the clinch and lands a big elbow inside. He follows that up with a nice left hand. A spinning back fist from Brent Primus. He looks to force the action, but Usman Nurmagomedov uses the forward momentum against him by securing a takedown. Usman working from half guard. He lands some good shots to the body to close out round one.

Round two of the Bellator 300 main event begins and Usman Nurmagomedov is back to work with some gnarly kicks. He lands one upstairs. Brent Primus charges forward with some big punches but he is struggling to connect. A nice inside low kick from Usman. He follows that up with a good right hand. Primus with a good low kick, but he gets countered with a right hook from the champ. Usman with a push kick to the body. Brent replies with a low kick. A nice three-punch combo from Usman, but Primus answers with a right hand. The fighters clinch up and Nurmagomedov lands a nice knee. Primus looking to score a takedown, but Usman is defending very well. The fighters break and Usman lands a low kick. He follows that up with a big right hand that lands flush. Brent Primus with a wild spinning head kick that just misses the mark. Nurmagomedov with a jumping head kick. He charges in with a flurry of punches. Primus eats some shots but remains on his feet. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the Bellator 300 headliner begins and Usman Nurmagomedov lands a pair of low kicks to start. He follows that up with a big head kick and then a right hand behind it. Brent Primus comes forward with a low kick but eats a 1-2 on the counter. Usman continues to pepper the lead leg of the former champ. Primus answers with a nice body kick. He lands another. Nurmagomedov replies with a knee to the body and then a standing elbow. He continues to work his low kicks to great effect. Primus with a nice body kick. Usman answers with one of his own. He lands a left to the body. Primus fires back with a good combination of his own. The former Bellator champ is showing his durability here. Good combos from both men. A nice head kick from Nurmagomedov. He lands another. Brent is so tough. Usman’s speed just appears to be too much. He lands a jab to the body and then a low kick. Brent Primus with a right hand over the top.

Round four of the Bellator 300 main event begins and Usman Nurmagomedov lands another head kick. That was the end of the foot, but he continues to have success anytime he tries those. Brent Primus with a combination and then dives in for a takedown attempt. Usman fends him off and then lands a nice elbow followed by a four-punch combination. He forces the clinch and lands a judo throw. Good ground and pound from Nurmagomedov. Right hands and elbows from the champ. He begins working the body in hopes of creating some space. A big elbow from Usman. He is starting to bust Primus up here. One minute remains and Primus is a bloody mess. He has cuts underneath both of his eyes. Usman Nurmagomedov continues to unleash ground and pound. Brent Primus attempts to nullify the offense with the rubber guard. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the Bellator 300 main event begins and Brent Primus needs to go for broke. He lands a good head kick and then another. That appeared to stun the champ. A big right hand now from the former champ. He looks for another but Usman ducks under the strike and is able to get the fight back to the floor. Good ground and pound from Nurmagomedov who cruises from top position to the final horn.

Official Bellator 300 Results: Usman Nurmagomedov def. Brent Primus by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

