Cory Sandhagen reacts to Sean O’Malley likely getting next UFC title shot: “I just wanted to fight him”

By Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Cory Sandhagen has no issue with Sean O’Malley getting the next UFC bantamweight title shot.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley

‘The Sandman’ recently booked his return to the octagon for May in Des Moines. Last suffering a unanimous decision loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in August, the bantamweight contender will meet former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo next. For his part. ‘Deus da Guerra’ is fresh off a lopsided decision loss to Petr Yan in November. That defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak for the Brazilian.

While a fun matchup, it’s not the one Cory Sandhagen hoped to recieve. Earlier this year, the UFC bantamweight contender released an uncharacteristic callout video of former champion Sean O’Malley. At the time, ‘Sugar’ was fresh off his loss to Merab Dvalishvili, and unbooked. That defeat to ‘The Machine’ famously ended the striker’s time with bantamweight gold last September.

However, Cory Sandhagen’s callout fell on deaf ears. At the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference last month, Dana White signaled that Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili 2 is expected for the bantamweight title next. While many would likely be frustrated in his position, ‘The Sandman’ has no anger. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, Sandhagen discussed his return and the current title picture.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ CONFIRMS INTEREST IN UFC RETURN, TRASHES CURRENT ROSTER: “I WANT TO GO BACK AND GET A TITLE”

Cory Sandhagen reacts to Dana White’s comments about Sean O’Malley receiving next UFC title shot

During the interview, Cory Sandhagen revealed that he approached UFC matchmakers about making a bout with Sean O’Malley happen, and was quickly turned down. That being said ‘The Sandman’ isn’t going to hate on ‘Sugar’ getting a title shot next. At this stage of his career, Sandhagen isn’t going to stress himself out about the situation, he just wants to fight the best in the world. He’s in no rush.

“No, [a fight against Sean O’Malley was never on the table].” Cory Sandhagen stated earlier today. “I threw it out to them, ‘Like hey guys, I really want to fight Sean, could we please do that?’ They said ‘No, it’s not going to be Sean next’. Like, okay, that’s fair, I understand. Me and O’Malley would just be a really big fight whenever it happen. I think O’Malley gets a rematch [because] he’s one of the UFC’s big stars and he’s worked really hard to do that.”

He continued, “…I’m not going to hate on Sean for getting his rematch, but I just want to fight him because I want to fight some of the best guys in the world. I don’t really waste my time being super mad or annoyed about the way that I know it works… I literally just wanted to be the best in the world at fighting.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC bantamweight? Do you want to see Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025
Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira remains interested in 'BMF' title rematch against Max Holloway: "BMF belt is the only thing missing"

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira badly wants a rematch with ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway.

Dana White, TKO Boxing
UFC

Purse structure released for TKO boxing, tops out at $750k

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

The purse structure for TKO boxing has been revealed.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's dad goes off on Jon Jones: 'Just another bum in the shower'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father has had enough of Jon Jones.

Kayla Harrison
Megan Anderson

Former UFC title challenger questions Kayla Harrison's longevity in bantamweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

One ex-UFC contender doesn’t see Kayla Harrison fighting at 135 pounds for much longer.

Reinier De Ridder

Reinier De Ridder explains why he likes Bo Nickal booking for UFC Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
Jose Aldo

UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili ranks his last five opponents from hardest to easiest

BJ Penn Staff - March 19, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is on one of the best runs in MMA right now, with wins over a host of former champions and undefeated contenders behind him.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Yoel Romero offers some advice to former UFC rival Israel Adesanya

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

Former UFC star Yoel Romero has offered some advice to former rival and pay-per-view opponent Israel Adesanya.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal becomes the latest fighter to criticize UFC Apex events

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

UFC star Bo Nickal has become the latest fighter to criticize UFC events taking place at the promotion’s Apex facility.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
UFC

Former champion Jan Blachowicz plans to steal Alex Pereira's UFC title rematch

Harry Kettle - March 19, 2025

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz plans on taking Alex Pereira’s UFC title rematch away from him at UFC London.