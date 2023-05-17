Conor McGregor responds to “woeful” challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown

Conor McGregor has responded to what he calls a “woeful” challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown.

Following Brown’s knockout over Court McGee this past Saturday at UFC Charlotte, he caught the attention of McGregor, who wants something he has.

In the wake of the fight, McGregor took to Twitter to highlight Brown’s record of being at joint top of the all-time knockout list in the company’s history, alongside Derrick Lewis.

“Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.” McGregor tweeted. Brown immediately replied with, “I’ll fight you for it”.