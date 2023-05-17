search

Conor McGregor responds to “woeful” challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown

By Lewis Simpson - May 17, 2023

Conor McGregor has responded to what he calls a “woeful” challenge from UFC veteran Matt Brown.

Following Brown’s knockout over Court McGee this past Saturday at UFC Charlotte, he caught the attention of McGregor, who wants something he has.

In the wake of the fight, McGregor took to Twitter to highlight Brown’s record of being at joint top of the all-time knockout list in the company’s history, alongside Derrick Lewis.

“Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s. Him and “The Beast” Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.” McGregor tweeted. Brown immediately replied with, “I’ll fight you for it”.

Matt Brown eager to entertain Conor McGregor fight

Although a matchup between the pair is highly unlikely, while featured on the recent episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Brown said it’s a matchup he would entertain if it was presented.

“It’s crazy it kind of blew up,” Brown said. “I’d fight him for it. Wouldn’t you? It’s like, ‘F*** yeah, bro. You want the record? Come and get it, b****.’”

CONOR MCGREGOR VOWS TO SURPASS MATT BROWN’S KO RECORD, ‘THE IMMORTAL’ RESPONDS

Even though a fight with the sport’s biggest star sounds enticing, Brown isn’t convinced McGregor will compete in the UFC octagon again.

McGregor has been out of competition since suffering a gruesome injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021. The Irishman is expected to return later this year against Michael Chandler after the pair coached against each other in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. However, USADA currently stands in McGregor’s way of competing anytime soon because he needs to undergo six months of USADA drug testing, and he’s still not re-entered the testing pool.

Brown isn’t convinced on McGregor’s return

Brown believes McGregor’s constant talk about fighting, coaching on The Ultimate Fighter, and training clips are just to stay relevant within the sport, with the former two-division champion having no actual desire to compete again.

“I think it would be a great fight, I just don’t think Conor’s actually coming back,” Brown said. “I’m pretty well convinced he’s not even going to ever fight again. I think he just likes being in the spotlight and I think he likes people talking about him. He likes being heard, he likes the ego boost, all that kind of stuff.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

McGregor wasn’t as snappy to respond as he usually is with people criticizing him, but Brown eventually got a blunt response. It would appear one of the sport’s best trash talkers wasn’t impressed with Brown’s attempt to get the fight.

“Woeful attempt”, McGregor tweeted in response, which is now deleted.

Is Conor McGregor and Matt Brown meeting inside the Octagon possible? Let us know in the comments.

