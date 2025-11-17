Conor McGregor’s longtime coach assures UFC comeback plans are sincere as seven-month camp kicks off

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently kicked off a seven-month camp to potentially return on the UFC’s White House card.

It’s been more than five years since Conor McGregor last fought inside the UFC Octagon. A leg injury suffered in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 put McGregor’s championship hopes to a screeching halt.

McGregor was supposed to return at UFC 303 last year against Michael Chandler before suffering a toe injury just weeks before the fight. Despite hinting at a prolonged hiatus, McGregor was among the first to throw his name into the mix to headline the UFC’s upcoming card on the White House lawn.

Since McGregor announced his comeback plans, fans are skeptical of his sincerity after flip-flopping on fighting numerous times in his career. But according to his longtime coach John Kavanagh, McGregor’s latest comeback attempt appears to be the most genuine.

Coach John Navanagh shares insight into Conor McGregor’s comeback camp

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kavanagh was asked to share some insight into McGregor’s latest comeback attempt.

“On our end, we’re 100 percent in,” Kavanagh said of McGregor’s planned return.

“He’s asked me to basically lay out a program between now and June on how we’ll ramp up our training. He’s showing up again; he’s back in the gym most mornings. Early. He’s having fun with it! Tasked me with putting together a team of suitable training partners.

“He’s fully locked in that we’re gonna be making the walk. If it’s Conor’s choice, he’s in.”

McGregor is searching for his first UFC victory since a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. He’s lost three of his last four fights overall, including a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

While it remains to be seen how much McGregor has left in the tank, it appears his plans for 2026 are genuine. We’ll find out in the coming months if the UFC opts to have him headline the promotion’s card at the White House.