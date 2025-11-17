Belal Muhammad shares unique game plan for Ian Machado Garry at UFC Qatar

By Cole Shelton - November 17, 2025
Belal Muhammad, UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov, MMA, jon Anik

Belal Muhammad has a unique game plan for his UFC Qatar fight against Ian Machado Garry on Saturday.

Muhammad is set for his first fight since losing his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena back in May. He enters the bout at UFC Qatar against Garry as a sizable underdog.

Yet, despite Muhammad being the underdog, he has full confidence that he will pull off the upset. Ahead of his fight at UFC Qatar, Muhammad has an interesting game plan to get the win.

“Honestly, for me, I think Ian is going to try to run around this whole first round,” Muhammad said to MMAJunkie. “But then by the end of the first round, his little point-jabbing is not going to work. Then I’m going to grab ahold of him, I’m going to take him down, then I’m going to let him back up, just because I’m going to show him, ‘I could take you down if I want to.’ Then I’m going to outbox him because he said he could out strike me.

“He’s a pretty striker, He’s been in there with great strikers. He’s been in there with MVP, he’s been in there with Shavkat, he’s been in there with Prates, and none of those guys finished him. So, for me, it’s finishing him on the feet and reminding everybody who I am.”

Belal Muhammad is not focusing on the title picture at UFC Qatar

If Muhammad does get his hand raised against Garry at UFC Qatar, he will be back in the title picture.

However, Belal Muhammad said he’s just focused on getting his hand raised and isn’t focused on what happens with a win.

“For myself, it’s only focusing on one guy,” Muhammad said. “I don’t want to look past anybody. I don’t want to look past Saturday. Ask me that question on Sunday, and I’ll give you an answer.”

Muhammad is 24-4 and one NC as a pro and coming off the loss to Della Maddalena. Before that, he was on an 11-fight unbeaten streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Ian Garry UFC

Related

Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena's coach says UFC 322 loss 'hurts like hell' in first post-fight remarks

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025
Jorge Masvidal UFC Walkout
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal wanted to fight Dillon Danis moments before UFC 322 crowd brawl

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 17, 2025

Jorge Masvidal had plans to confront Dillon Danis before a wild crowd brawl at UFC 322 ensued.

Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Sean O'Malley unsure how Islam Makhachev would fare against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 17, 2025

Sean O’Malley feels Islam Makhachev can defeat most UFC middleweights, but could he beat the reigning champion?

Islam Makhachev and Michael Morales
Michael Morales

Islam Makhachev receives interesting message from Michael Morales following UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has gotten a message from rising welterweight Michael Morales in the aftermath of UFC 322.

Sean Brady enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
Sean Brady

Sean Brady breaks social media silence after wild KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady envisions a quick turnaround after his knockout loss to Michael Morales.

Conor McGregor UFC entrance

Conor McGregor's longtime coach assures UFC comeback plans are sincere as seven-month camp kicks off

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025
Israel Adesanya speaks with a reporter at UFC Saudi Arabia, opposite Carlos Prates KOing Leon Edwards at UFC 322
Leon Edwards

WATCH: Israel Adesanya's shocked live reaction to Leon Edwards's KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was devastated watching Leon Edwards’s third-straight loss at UFC 322.

Kamaru Usman speaks at a UFC 322 Q&A, opposite Islam Makhachev celebrating with two UFC belts
Islam Makhachev

Kamaru Usman compares Islam Makhachev to Colby Covington in UFC 322 post-fight reaction

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman reacted to Islam Makhachev’s callout by comparing him to his fierce rival.

Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322
Jack Della Maddalena

What's next for the stars of UFC 322?

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2025

The UFC was at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, on Saturday for a solid UFC 322 card. The main event saw Jack Della Maddalena defending his welterweight title against Islam Makhachev, while the co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight title against Zhang Weili.

Islam Makhachev UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-ins
Islam Makhachev

Dana White won't commit to Islam Makhachev's next fight after UFC 322 blowout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025

Dana White isn’t sure who is next for Islam Makhachev following UFC 322.