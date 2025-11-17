Belal Muhammad shares unique game plan for Ian Machado Garry at UFC Qatar

Belal Muhammad has a unique game plan for his UFC Qatar fight against Ian Machado Garry on Saturday.

Muhammad is set for his first fight since losing his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena back in May. He enters the bout at UFC Qatar against Garry as a sizable underdog.

Yet, despite Muhammad being the underdog, he has full confidence that he will pull off the upset. Ahead of his fight at UFC Qatar, Muhammad has an interesting game plan to get the win.

“Honestly, for me, I think Ian is going to try to run around this whole first round,” Muhammad said to MMAJunkie. “But then by the end of the first round, his little point-jabbing is not going to work. Then I’m going to grab ahold of him, I’m going to take him down, then I’m going to let him back up, just because I’m going to show him, ‘I could take you down if I want to.’ Then I’m going to outbox him because he said he could out strike me.

“He’s a pretty striker, He’s been in there with great strikers. He’s been in there with MVP, he’s been in there with Shavkat, he’s been in there with Prates, and none of those guys finished him. So, for me, it’s finishing him on the feet and reminding everybody who I am.”

Belal Muhammad is not focusing on the title picture at UFC Qatar

If Muhammad does get his hand raised against Garry at UFC Qatar, he will be back in the title picture.

However, Belal Muhammad said he’s just focused on getting his hand raised and isn’t focused on what happens with a win.

“For myself, it’s only focusing on one guy,” Muhammad said. “I don’t want to look past anybody. I don’t want to look past Saturday. Ask me that question on Sunday, and I’ll give you an answer.”

Muhammad is 24-4 and one NC as a pro and coming off the loss to Della Maddalena. Before that, he was on an 11-fight unbeaten streak.