Sean Brady breaks social media silence after wild KO loss at UFC 322

By Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025
Sean Brady enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady envisions a quick turnaround after his knockout loss to Michael Morales.

Sean Brady’s shot at the UFC welterweight title took a big hit last Saturday at UFC 322. Just minutes into his fight with surging contender Michael Morales, Brady was finished with a barrage of strikes to end his recent win streak.

Brady would’ve made an intriguing challenger to newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev with a win last weekend. But for now, Brady’s title hopes have hit a speed bump.

In the meantime, Brady is dealing with the loss in stride and envisions a quick path back to the title picture.

Sean Brady issues first statement after loss to Michael Morales

In a recent Instagram post, Brady shared his first remarks after a tough night at UFC 322.

“First of all, I just want to say that I am healthy and doing fine,” Brady said.

“This sport comes with the highest highs and the lowest lows, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m living my dream every single day I open my eyes, and this loss won’t change that.

“Thank you to my beautiful family, my team, my friends, sponsors, and everyone who supports me — it means the world. This is just another lesson on my journey. I’ll be back to training and getting back on the horse sooner rather than later.”

Some questioned Brady’s choice to accept the Morales fight instead of holding out for a title shot. Especially after falling to Morales, Brady will likely hear more criticism following his performance.

Before losing to Morales, Brady earned recent wins over Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Kelvin Gastelum. Brady’s defeat to Morales was just the second loss of his UFC tenure, and his first since a UFC 280 defeat to Belal Muhammad.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Michael Morales Sean Brady UFC Videos

Related

Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena's coach says UFC 322 loss 'hurts like hell' in first post-fight remarks

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025
Jorge Masvidal UFC Walkout
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal wanted to fight Dillon Danis moments before UFC 322 crowd brawl

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 17, 2025

Jorge Masvidal had plans to confront Dillon Danis before a wild crowd brawl at UFC 322 ensued.

Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Sean O'Malley unsure how Islam Makhachev would fare against Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 17, 2025

Sean O’Malley feels Islam Makhachev can defeat most UFC middleweights, but could he beat the reigning champion?

Islam Makhachev and Michael Morales
Michael Morales

Islam Makhachev receives interesting message from Michael Morales following UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has gotten a message from rising welterweight Michael Morales in the aftermath of UFC 322.

Conor McGregor UFC entrance
UFC

Conor McGregor's longtime coach assures UFC comeback plans are sincere as seven-month camp kicks off

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently kicked off a seven-month camp to potentially return on the UFC’s White House card.

Belal Muhammad, UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov, MMA, jon Anik

Belal Muhammad shares unique game plan for Ian Machado Garry at UFC Qatar

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2025
Israel Adesanya speaks with a reporter at UFC Saudi Arabia, opposite Carlos Prates KOing Leon Edwards at UFC 322
Leon Edwards

WATCH: Israel Adesanya's shocked live reaction to Leon Edwards's KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was devastated watching Leon Edwards’s third-straight loss at UFC 322.

Kamaru Usman speaks at a UFC 322 Q&A, opposite Islam Makhachev celebrating with two UFC belts
Islam Makhachev

Kamaru Usman compares Islam Makhachev to Colby Covington in UFC 322 post-fight reaction

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman reacted to Islam Makhachev’s callout by comparing him to his fierce rival.

Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322
Jack Della Maddalena

What's next for the stars of UFC 322?

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2025

The UFC was at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, on Saturday for a solid UFC 322 card. The main event saw Jack Della Maddalena defending his welterweight title against Islam Makhachev, while the co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight title against Zhang Weili.

Islam Makhachev UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-ins
Islam Makhachev

Dana White won't commit to Islam Makhachev's next fight after UFC 322 blowout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025

Dana White isn’t sure who is next for Islam Makhachev following UFC 322.