Sean Brady breaks social media silence after wild KO loss at UFC 322

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady envisions a quick turnaround after his knockout loss to Michael Morales.

Sean Brady’s shot at the UFC welterweight title took a big hit last Saturday at UFC 322. Just minutes into his fight with surging contender Michael Morales, Brady was finished with a barrage of strikes to end his recent win streak.

Brady would’ve made an intriguing challenger to newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev with a win last weekend. But for now, Brady’s title hopes have hit a speed bump.

In the meantime, Brady is dealing with the loss in stride and envisions a quick path back to the title picture.

Sean Brady issues first statement after loss to Michael Morales

In a recent Instagram post, Brady shared his first remarks after a tough night at UFC 322.

MICHAEL MORALES KNOCKS OUT SEAN BRADY IN THE FIRST ROUND!!!! #UFC322 😎☠️😈 pic.twitter.com/a8cYHBKZ0r — mma_boy till last (@mmaboy_10) November 16, 2025

“First of all, I just want to say that I am healthy and doing fine,” Brady said.

“This sport comes with the highest highs and the lowest lows, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m living my dream every single day I open my eyes, and this loss won’t change that.

“Thank you to my beautiful family, my team, my friends, sponsors, and everyone who supports me — it means the world. This is just another lesson on my journey. I’ll be back to training and getting back on the horse sooner rather than later.”

Some questioned Brady’s choice to accept the Morales fight instead of holding out for a title shot. Especially after falling to Morales, Brady will likely hear more criticism following his performance.

Before losing to Morales, Brady earned recent wins over Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Kelvin Gastelum. Brady’s defeat to Morales was just the second loss of his UFC tenure, and his first since a UFC 280 defeat to Belal Muhammad.