Coach explains why beating Conor McGregor would do nothing for the legacy Islam Makhachev is looking to create

By Susan Cox - November 6, 2023

Coach Javier Mendez is explaining why beating Conor McGregor would do nothing for the legacy Islam Makhachev is looking to create.

Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor

Islam Makachev (25-1 MMA), the current lightweight champion, most recently defeated Alexander Volkanvoski (26-3 MMA) last month at UFC 294.

It was just recently that UFC commentator, Daniel Cormier, suggested a McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Makhachev fight would make ‘all the sense in the world’.

Speaking on his ‘DC & RC’ podcast, Cormier stated:

“I think Islam should fight Conor McGregor next.” 

According to Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, that analogy wouldn’t be the right move for the Russian.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Red Corner MMA’, Mendez said the following:

“I see that as a fight that would be interesting for Islam because he gets to do what Khabib (Nurmagomedov) didn’t finish, I guess you could say. He gets to come back and get on the same journey that Khabib did. It’s a great payday for Islam. I think it’s great if Islam wants it.”

Continuing, Mendez said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“If he doesn’t, then maybe going to the welterweight title is more appealing to him – to create a legacy that he wants, because beating Conor McGregor is not going to create the kind of legacy that Islam wants. Going after the welterweight title, that’s a legacy type moment. With Conor, it’s a money and it’s a hype thing, so I don’t know his thoughts on that. It’s never been brought up.”

Concluding, Mendez doesn’t believe ‘it’s a good fight’:

“In terms of matchmaking, I don’t know if you can say (it’s a good fight) from a real sport (perspective) – and this is not a real sport. This is entertainment first, because if it was a real sport, then Conor wouldn’t get the amount of opportunities he gets. So from a real sport (perspective), no, he needs to show that he’s worthy. But from an entertainment (aspect), yes, because he’s still the biggest name right now.”

The Irishman is expected to battle it out in the Octagon with opposing TUF coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in 2024.

Do you agree with Mendez that a fight between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev would do nothing for the latter’s legacy?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera

UFC CEO announces three pay-per-view title fights including Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023
Colby Covington
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery for attack on Colby Covington

Susan Cox - November 6, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has plead guilty to misdemeanour battery for the attack on Colby Covington.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 294
UFC

Islam Makhachev will not be ready to defend his UFC lightweight title until March of 2024

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2023

Islam Makhachev will reportedly not be defending his UFC lightweight championship until at least March 2024.

Jailton Almeida, UFC, UFC on ABC 4
Jailton Almeida

Jailton Almeida responds to criticism over his “cautious” performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC São Paulo

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2023

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida has responded to criticism over his performance against Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo.

Armen Petrosyan
UFC

Armen Petrosyan’s management claims their fighter was “seriously poisoned” ahead of fight at UFC São Paulo

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2023

Armen Petrosyan’s management has claimed that he may have been poisoned ahead of UFC Sao Paulo last weekend.

Dana White, Scott Coker, Cris Cyborg

Court documents detail how the UFC was able to strong-arm Strikeforce into a sale

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2023
Nicolas Dalby UFC Sao Paulo
UFC

UFC Sao Paulo winner Nicolas Dalby talks heartfelt moment with Brazilian crowd: "I’m a bit in awe"

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

Nicolas Dalby has explained embracing the fans in Brazil following his UFC Sao Paulo win.

Charles Oliveira

Ali Abdelaziz shuts down rumored UFC 297 rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira: “Please don’t listen to people that can’t even get credentials”

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

The manager for Islam Makhachev, Ali Abdelaziz, has blasted a report claiming a UFC lightweight title rematch with Charles Oliveira is targeted for January 2024.

Jailton Almeida
UFC

Jailton Almeida set a heavyweight record in fight with Derrick Lewis at UFC São Paulo

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

Jailton Almeida may not have the approval of the fans following UFC Sao Paulo, but he did set a record.

Jailton Almeida
Jailton Almeida

Derek Brunson explains why he enjoyed the UFC São Paulo main event between Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis: “If someone runs the ball in the NFL”

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2023

Derek Brunson is one of the few who have an appreciation for the Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis fight at UFC Sao Paulo.