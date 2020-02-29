Fabricio Werdum opens as sizeable favorite in return to Octagon against Alexey Oleynik

Fabricio Werdum has opened as a sizeable favorite over Alexey Oleynik in his return to the Octagon.

It has been made official that Werdum will battle Oleynik at UFC 250 which takes place on May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The fight was one that the Russian had called for, given both are jiu-jitsu specialists.

Now, the online sportsbook in Bovada has opened the odds where Fabricio Werdum is a -225 favorite with Oleynik being a +175 underdog.

UFC 250 Odds:

Fabricio Werdum -225

Alexey Oleynik +175

Werdum opened as a -225 favorite which means a $225 will win you $100. Oleynik is a +175 underdog which means a $100 bet nets you $175.

Fabricio Werdum hasn’t fought since March of 2018 when he was knocked out by Alexander Volkov. Since then, he has been dealing with USADA issues where he asked the UFC to release him so he could fight elsewhere. But, the 42-year-old got the suspension reduced and will make the walk to the Octagon at UFC 250.

In his career, Werdum has beaten the likes of Walt Harris, Fedor Emelianenko, Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt for the interim heavyweight belt, and Cain Velasquez to win the heavyweight belt. The Brazilain never defended the strap as he was knocked out by Stipe Miocic in his first title defense.

Alexey Oleynik, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out as he beat Maurice Greene by second-round submission. The win snapped his two-fight losing skid where he was knocked out to Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris. The 42-year-old has notable wins over Mark Hunt, Mirko Cro Cop, and Travis Browne among others.

Initially, it does come as a surprise that Werdum is this big of a favorite considering it has been over two years since he last fought by the time UFC 250 rolls out. Yet, he is the former UFC heavyweight champion so he does deserve to be a favorite in this spot.

What do you make of Fabricio Werdum being this big of a favorite over Alexey Oleynik at UFC 250? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/28/2020.