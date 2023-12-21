Henry Cejudo believes Islam Makhachev would “expose” Leon Edwards in potential UFC super fight
UFC star Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on a potential showdown between Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards.
Last weekend, Leon Edwards successfully retained his UFC welterweight championship. He did so by defeating Colby Covington, establishing himself as the best 170-pounder on the planet right now. In terms of what’s next, a lot of names have been thrown around, including Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov.
In addition to that, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev hasn’t been shy in calling out Edwards. He’s interested in a run at welterweight, and he wants it sooner rather than later.
In the eyes of Henry Cejudo, that’s a very winnable fight for Islam.
Cejudo predicts Makhachev/Edwards
“Islam Makhachev is a different wrestler. He’s very disciplined. His actions speak louder than his words,” Cejudo said. “Colby Covington started to bring out the wrestling too late. But the simple fact is, the attempts he did have when he actually went for broke and actually went to take him down, he easily got the takedowns.
“This is where I feel a guy like Islam is going to expose him. He (Edwards) does fight everybody the same. We saw with guys like Israel Adesanya… guys that are pretty much one-dimensional,” Cejudo said. “The guys who are the hardest guys to fight are the guys that have other weapons other than just striking… I’m gonna have to give (the edge) to the one and only, the Dagestani nightmare, Islam Makhachev. I just feel like he’s too strong, he’s gonna feel too good, and stylistically, what I thought Colby was going to do, this dude can do it better.”
Quotes via MMA News
