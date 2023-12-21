Henry Cejudo believes Islam Makhachev would “expose” Leon Edwards in potential UFC super fight

UFC star Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on a potential showdown between Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards.

Last weekend, Leon Edwards successfully retained his UFC welterweight championship. He did so by defeating Colby Covington, establishing himself as the best 170-pounder on the planet right now. In terms of what’s next, a lot of names have been thrown around, including Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

RELATED: Leon Edwards’ coach reveals conversation with Dana White following UFC 296: “Where do you draw the line?”

In addition to that, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev hasn’t been shy in calling out Edwards. He’s interested in a run at welterweight, and he wants it sooner rather than later.

In the eyes of Henry Cejudo, that’s a very winnable fight for Islam.