Colby Covington responds to ‘complete scrub’ Michael Chandler after prelim comment: “I’m an all-time great!”

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is unhappy with Michael Chandler.

‘Chaos’ is fresh off his return to the octagon at UFC 296 earlier this month. For Colby Covington, the bout was his first in well over a year, and it didn’t go well. Facing Leon Edwards in the main event of the pay-per-view offering from Las Vegas, he was dominated. The sight of Covington losing was a delight to some, including Michael Chandler.

‘Iron’ was in attendance at UFC 296, to watch Leon Edwards defeat Colby Covington. Following the bout, Michael Chandler publically mocked ‘Chaos’ in several interviews and on social media. He specifically mocked the former interim champion’s friendship with Donald Trump. Chandler stated that Covington took “1776 shots to the face” in front of the former President.

With the loss, Michael Chandler added that Colby Covington was likely prelim bound. It’s clear that the former interim welterweight champion doesn’t agree with those remarks at all.

Earlier this week, Colby Covington decided to respond to the former Bellator champion. Speaking on the PBD Podcast, the welterweight contender slammed Michael Chandler. Despite the latter stating that Covington would be bound for the prelims following his performance, he believes his resume would prevent that.

RELATED: CODY GARBRANDT REJECTS POTENTIAL DOMINICK CRUZ REMATCH: “WHAT ELSE AM I SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THE GUY?”

Colby Covington slams Michael Chandler following UFC 296 prelims comments

“Michael Chandler, who?” Colby Covington stated on the PBD Podcast earlier this week, responding to comments from the UFC lightweight contender. “That guy was getting knocked out in Bellator, that guy is a complete scrub. What’s his UFC record? Like 1-4? We’re talking about that? My win percentage in the UFC is like over 90%, it’s just, I’m an all-time great in this division.”

He continued, “I’ve done things in this division that people aren’t ever going to do. I’m the only fighter to ever go to the White House and hang out with the sitting President. I’m the only one to ever have the first family, front row, I’m the only one to ever have a President out there supporting him. Dapping me up before I walk in the octagon.”

“He can keep talking all he wants,” Colby Covington concluded, referring to Michael Chandler. “But, there’s no substance. Just another guy who is all talk, no walk.”

Colby Covington’s comments about Michael Chandler are just some of the few scathing remarks that he’s made since his UFC 296 defeat. In the aftermath of the loss, he continued to mock Leon Edwards’ deceased father. Before their bout earlier this month, Covington stated that the father of ‘Rocky’ was in hell.

Following the loss, Covington also called to face Stephen Thompson. ‘Wonderboy’ too returned at UFC 296, suffering a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, in recent days, the former interim welterweight champion has instead called out Ian Garry. As of now, ‘The Future’ is slated to face Geoff Neal at UFC 298 in February.

What do you make of these comments from Colby Covington? Do you agree with ‘Chaos’? Or do you believe that Michael Chandler was correct about the welterweight’s future?