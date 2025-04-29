Islam Makhachev should vacate UFC title if he moves to welterweight, says Charles Oliveira’s manager

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025

Charles Oliveira’s manager is calling for Islam Makhachev to vacate the UFC Lightweight Championship if he moves up in weight.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev hasn’t been shy in expressing his desire to challenge for the UFC welterweight title. A big holdup is that his training partner Belal Muhammad is the reigning 170-pound champion. If Muhammad loses the championship, then Makhachev figures to put the wheels in motion to join the welterweight division.

If that is the case, should Makhachev relinquish the lightweight title first?

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD REVEALS WHETHER OR NOT HE’D FIGHT HIS FRIEND ISLAM MAKHACHEV

Islam Makhachev Vacates Before Welterweight Move?

MMAFighting recently spoke to Charles Oliveira’s manager and trainer Diego Lima. During the interview, Lima reacted to Islam Makhachev’s desire to chase the welterweight gold. If Makhachev pursues that goal, then Lima suggests a title vacancy at lightweight.

“If Makhachev goes up? Then he loses the belt,” Lima told MMA Fighting. “It’s like [Ilia] Topuria. I think the UFC will ask him to choose. If he says ‘I’ll fight’ [at 170], then they have to create an interim. I can’t put a whole division on hold. Personally, I think it’s absurd to hold an entire division.”

Lima noted he would hope that the division moves forward right away if Makhachev does indeed make the trip to welterweight.

“When an athlete goes up, he has to either drop his belt or create an interim. When a fighter starts to take too long thinking what he will do, then it’s time to create an interim. The division must move. Fighters fight a lot to get to the belt, and when they get there, they want to sit on the belt. It shouldn’t be like that, man.”

For now, many are wondering about Makhachev’s next lightweight title defense. While Ilia Topuria vacated the 145-pound gold to move up, Makhachev doesn’t believe “El Matador” deserves a title shot until he defeats a top-ranked lightweight. UFC CEO Dana White has remained mum on what the current plans might be.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Sean Brady Ian Machado Garry

Sean Brady delivers brutal rant on Ian Machado Garry following UFC Kansas City win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025
Anthony Smith UFC Kansas City
Matt Brown

Former UFC slugger isn't a fan of retirement fight announcements amid Anthony Smith's loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025

The UFC recently held a retirement fight in Kansas City for Anthony Smith, and he was stopped via bloody first-round TKO.

Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley intensifies Ian Machado Garry feud with comments about his wife

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has continued to ramp up the intensity of his feud with fellow welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry.

Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates
Ian Garry

What's next for Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates after UFC Kansas City?

Cole Shelton - April 29, 2025

The UFC was in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, April 26, for UFC Kansas City. The main event saw welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry throw down with Carlos Prates.

Dana White, UFC 315, Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Dana White played a role in ballerina’s release from Russian prison

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025

UFC president Dana White has explained how he played a role in the release of Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American who was imprisoned in February 2024.

Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal responds to strange challenge from YouTuber MrBeast

Harry Kettle - April 29, 2025
Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith explains why he flipped off the fan after UFC Kansas City loss: "I was so mad"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2025

Anthony Smith opened up on why he flipped off the fan after his UFC Kansas City loss.

Lil Wayne, Dustin Poirier, UFC
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier makes special request of rapper Lil Wayne for final UFC fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 28, 2025

Dustin Poirier will compete in the final fight of is incredible UFC career this July, and he hopes rapper Lil Wayne will be a part of it.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Patrice Evra
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to train former soccer star Patrice Evra ahead of PFL debut: "I’m going to teach you"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is open to training Patrice Evra ahead of his MMA debut.

Vinc Pichel, UFC
Vinc Pichel

12-fight UFC veteran announces retirement from MMA: 'I’m sad, I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m afraid'

BJ Penn Staff - April 28, 2025

Vinc Pichel, a 12-fight veteran of the UFC Octagon, is hanging up his gloves.