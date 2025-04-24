Belal Muhammad reveals whether or not he’d fight his friend Islam Makhachev

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has revealed whether or not he’d fight Islam Makhachev if he came up to 170 pounds.

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the reigning, defending champion in the welterweight division. He won the gold by defeating Leon Edwards in what proved to be a fairly one-sided affair. Now, at UFC 315, he looks set to defend his strap against Jack Della Maddalena in what promises to be an entertaining, competitive encounter.

Of course, a lot of the talk surrounding this fight is on the next move for Islam Makhachev. The current lightweight king is reportedly considering a move up to welterweight, but if Muhammad is still the champion, that may throw a spanner in the works. The two have trained together extensively before, and seemingly aren’t interested in fighting one another.

Now, Muhammad himself has given a definitive answer to the question during a recent interview.