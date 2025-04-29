Sean Brady delivers brutal rant on Ian Machado Garry following UFC Kansas City win

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 29, 2025

Sean Brady has put Ian Machado Garry on blast following UFC Kansas City.

Sean Brady Ian Machado Garry

Garry shared the Octagon with Carlos Prates inside the T-Mobile Center this past Saturday. It was smooth sailing for Garry until the fourth round. “The Future” appeared to be on the verge of being stopped in the fifth round, but he survived and won the fight via unanimous decision.

Brady is not impressed to say the least.

Brady Goes Off on Machado Garry

During an edition of SteadyPicks’ “The Brady Bagz Show,” Sean Brady gave a brief and unfavorable assessment of Ian Machado Garry’s win over Carlos Prates.

“Ian did what Ian does, he f*cking touches you and runs for three rounds,” Brady said. “Then, he got beat up for two rounds and said he’s getting a title shot.”

Brady doesn’t understand why Garry thinks a performance like that grants him a UFC Welterweight Championship opportunity.

“To say you have a performance like that and you deserve a title shot, like he can go weigh in and be the backup fighter all he wants,” Brady said. “That don’t mean f*cking d*ck.”

Brady also criticized Garry for boasting about taking bouts on short notice.

“Ian just keeps talking about taking short notice fights,” Brady said. “Cool, bro. You did two. You lost one and you almost got finished in the other. That doesn’t mean you deserve a title shot. Just cause you’re going to go weigh in, you think you deserve it? Nah, bro.”

Garry will indeed be the backup option for the UFC 315 headliner. Welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad is scheduled to put his gold at stake against Jack Della Maddalena. If either fighter has to be removed from the card, Garry will step in as a replacement.

Brady recently submitted former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards back in March. He is now the No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight. With Shavkat Rakhmonov injured, it’ll be interesting to see who Brady is matched up against next.

