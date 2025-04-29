6 new fights join Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley on UFC Atlanta lineup

New fights added to UFC Atlanta card

Among the most high-profile is a welterweight scrap between former top-15 contender Michael Chiesa, and his fellow MMA veteran Court McGee. For Chiesa, it will be a chance to build on back-to-back submission wins over Tony Ferguson and Max Griffin. McGee, meanwhile, recently rebounded from a trio of losses with a submission of Tim Means.

Also added to the UFC Atlanta bill is a light heavyweight fight between No. 15-ranked contender Alonzo Menifield and rising contender Oumar Sy. Menifield will look to follow-up a split-decision win over another unranked foe in Julius Walker. That win separated him from stoppage losses to Azamat Murzakanov and Carlos Ulberg. Sy will look to push his unbeaten record to 12-0, and possibly earn a spot in the light heavyweight rankings.

Mansur Abdul-Malik, another undefeated prospect, will also return to action at UFC Atlanta, taking on the tough Cody Brundage at middleweight. It will be Abdul-Malik’s third Octagon appearance after stoppages of Duško Todorović and Nick Klein. Brundage is riding a first-round KO of Julian Marquez.

Also at middleweight, former top-15 contender Edmen Shahbazyan will take on Andre Petroski. Shahbazyan has been hot and cold lately, but is riding a first-round KO of Dylan Budka. Petroski is on a three-fight streak, most recently defeating Rodolfo Vieira by decision.

The two other new fights added to the bill are: Tereza Bleda vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth in the women’s flyweight division, and Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa in the men’s flyweight division.

With the new additions, the current UFC Atlanta bill is as follows:

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Tereza Bleda vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa

What are your thoughts on the line-up so far?