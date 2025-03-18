Alexander Volkanovski makes prediction for possible Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

By BJ Penn Staff - March 18, 2025

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC right now, and there is only one man who has fought them both: Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria

Australia’s Volkanovski has actually fought Makhachev twice, both times for the lightweight title. He lost their first fight with a razor-close decision, and their second by first-round KO. Of course it’s worth noting he took the second fight on short notice. He fought Topuria in his last fight, surrendering the title with a second-round knockout loss. He is perhaps the best win on Makhachev or Topuria’s resume.

That’s what makes his breakdown of a potential fight between them so interesting.

The fight is not official yet. Yet if it happens, Volkanovski is seemingly leaning towards Makhachev, but not counting Topuria out.

Alexander Volkanovski breaks down Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

“How do I think that fight’s going to go?” Volkanovski said on the Believe You Me podcast (via MMA Fighting). “I have fought both of them. Islam is going to be a hard man to beat, for anyone, I think the only chance of him losing is someone knocking him out. Like, someone landing something, that’s what I believe. I’ve always believed that about myself, the only way I would lose is someone catching me rather than actually beating me. The only person I believe that will give me that close fight is Islam. I feel the same for Islam with a lot of opposition. I think everyone has a puncher’s chance and I think that’s the only way I see him really losing, someone catching him.

“And if anyone can do it, it is Ilia,” Volkanovski continued. “Ilia’s obviously got some dangerous hands, so for people to just count him out, you know he’s got power in his hands, you know he’s going to be looking for it. You know he’s composed and even if things aren’t going his way he’s going to keep looking for it, keep trying to find it until he does or until he loses. So you know he’s dangerous. Maybe if the gas tank goes, we’ll see when he starts them later rounds with someone like Islam, but early on the first couple or first three rounds, he’s going to be dangerous. You don’t want to be getting caught by any of those punches. So if anyone can catch him, I think Ilia’s right up there for a chance.”

Volkanovski is set to return to the cage at UFC 314 next month. He’ll be taking on Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title. The title was vacated by Topuria, who decided to permanently move up to lightweight. That’s what began talks of a potential fight with Makhachev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

