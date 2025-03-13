UFC icon predicts Islam Makhachev’s next UFC lightweight title challenger

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 13, 2025

When push comes to shove, one UFC Hall of Famer believes that Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is happening next.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev recently etched his name in the history books. He submitted last-minute replacement opponent Renato Moicano to secure his fourth UFC Lightweight Championship defense. That is the most successful title defenses in UFC lightweight history.

Meanwhile, Topuria vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship following his first successful title defense against Max Holloway. “El Matador” is moving up to the lightweight division, and many believe he’ll be the No. 1 contender for the 155-pound gold.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT SAYS ILIA TOPURIA DOESN’T DESERVE UFC TITLE SHOT AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria? Michael Bisping Predicts It’s Next

UFC legend Michael Bisping took to his YouTube channel to address what’s next for Islam Makhachev. While he thinks the 155-pound ruler has plenty of viable options, he feels it’ll be Ilia Topuria who is the next challenger (via MMAFighting.com).

“Realistically, there’s a ton of options for Ilia Topuria, but the reality is, Islam Makhachev has got to fight somebody soon and so does Ilia Topuria,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Justin Gaethje wants to fight for the belt, but Justin Gaethje really doesn’t give a shit right now. I think Justin Gaethje is happy making the phenomenal amount of money that he is and going out there and being able to be himself. …

“So realistically, any of those guys that I just mentioned — Islam, Armen [Tsarukyan], Charles [Oliveira], Justin — any single one of them, and it might be one of them, but it’s probably going to be, if you asked me to bet, I think Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria [is next].”

Makhachev has shared more interest in fighting for double champion status than a clash with Topuria. Makhachev’s team feels they’d be repeating the process of fighting a smaller fighter, as they did for the two Alexander Volkanovski fights.

Topuria vacated the UFC Featherweight Championship to move up to the lightweight division. UFC CEO Dana White has said Makhachev vs. Topuria isn’t a guarantee for what’s next at lightweight.

