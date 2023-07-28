Chael Sonnen sheds light on hotel brawl after UFC return: “They must’ve mistaken me for someone else”

By Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023
UFC analyst Chael Sonnen is happy to put the Luxor in the rear-view mirror.

Chael Sonnen

In December 2021, ‘The Bad Guy’ found himself in serious legal trouble. One night at the famed hotel in Las Vegas, the former UFC title challenger was accused of striking many, many individuals. When the news first broke with a video showing Chael Sonnen being led out of the scene in handcuffs, many thought it was just the beginning

That feeling was correct, as almost two years later, the situation has finally been resolved. After first facing a felony battery charge, as well as a litany of misdemeanors, Chael Sonnen pled no-contest to breaking the peace earlier this month. As a result of the deal he made with prosecutors, he will pay a $750 fine, and have his other charges dropped.

There’s nobody happier to have the situation resolved than Chael Sonnen, as he noted in a recent interview. Speaking to The Mac Life, he discussed his situation, as well as his return to the UFC. In the midst of his legal troubles, he was removed from ESPN and all broadcasts.

However, 16 months later, ‘The Bad Guy’ will return to the analyst booth at UFC 291 this Saturday. It’s worth noting that while his legal troubles have been resolved, he currently does face a civil lawsuit.

RELATED: STEPHEN THOMPSON VS. MICHEL PEREIRA REMOVED FROM UFC 291 DUE TO BRUTAL WEIGHT MISS

Chael Sonnen and Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

“Oh, I was never gone. Come on!” Chael Sonnen stated in the interview. “Chael was just on a break… Yes, yes, there was only nine of them, I don’t know how they thought that would be enough. In all fairness, they must’ve had me mistaken for someone else.”

He continued, “…They thought nine was enough, I mean come on! They must’ve had me confused for someone else.”

What do you make of these comments from Chael Sonnen? Are you excited for UFC 291 this Saturday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chael Sonnen UFC

Related

Stephen Thompson, Michel Pereira

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira removed from UFC 291 due to brutal weight miss

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023
Kevin Lee and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Kevin Lee issues response to teary-eyed Sean Strickland after fight challenge

Josh Evanoff - July 28, 2023

The saga between UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland and Kevin Lee continues.

Derrick-Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis shares his list of the top 3 BMF’s to ever compete in the UFC

Susan Cox - July 28, 2023

Derrick Lewis is sharing his list of the top 3 BMF’s to ever compete in the UFC.

Justin Gaethje
UFC 291

UFC 291: ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ Weigh-in Results - 2 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - July 28, 2023

UFC 291 ‘Poirier vs. Gaethje 2’ takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker has an opponent in mind for his next Octagon appearance

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

UFC star Robert Whittaker has given his thoughts on what could be next for him inside the Octagon.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC

Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for UFC 291 co-main event between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023
Paul Craig, UFC Vegas 22
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano scoffs at Paul Craig’s UFC title aspirations: “He’s f**king terrible”

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

Renato Moicano has taken a shot at Paul Craig following the Scot’s big win at UFC London last weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC 279, Press Conference
Paulo Costa

Photo | Khamzat Chimaev flaunts his physique ahead of middleweight return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294

Harry Kettle - July 28, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev’s physique looks as good as ever as he prepares to return against Paulo Costa at UFC 294.

Trevin Giles
UFC

Trevin Giles expects Gabriel Bonfim to gas out at UFC 291 but says the Brazilian "isn't skilled enough to beat me" anyways

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

Trevin Giles is confident he will hand Gabriel Bonfim his first career loss.

Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claims he was fine with the idea of Nate Diaz beating him at UFC 279: "Take your f*****g victory, get the f**k outta here"

Cole Shelton - July 27, 2023

Tony Ferguson says he was fine losing to Nate Diaz as it allowed the Stockton native to leave the UFC on a win.