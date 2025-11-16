Pros react after Carlos Prates KO’s Leon Edwards at UFC 322: “Me next!”

Tonight’s UFC 322 main card lineup featured a high stakes welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates.

Edwards (22-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Rocky’ was coming off defeats to Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad in his most previous Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, the former welterweight champion had earned wins over Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman (x2).

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (23-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since August’s UFC 319 event in Chicago, where he scored a first-round knockout victory over Geoff Neal (see that here). Prior to that triumph, ‘The Nightmare’ had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at April’s UFC Kansas City event.

Tonight’s ‘Edwards vs. Prates’ matchup resulted in a brutal second-round knockout v victory for the man known as ‘The Nightmare’. After narrowly avoiding a rear-naked choke submission attempt from Leon Edwards in the final minutes of the opening round, Carlos Prates proceeded to come out guns blazing in round two. He eventually found a home for a clean left hand, a strike which sent ‘Rocky’ crashing down to the Octagon canvas. A follow up shot, not really necessary, sealed the deal for Prates. The knockout loss marked the first of Edwards’ career.

Official UFC 322 Results: Carlos Prates def. Leon Edwards via KO (punch) at 1:28 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Edwards vs. Prates’ below:

#ufc322 I’ll fight the winner — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) November 16, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Prates defeating Edwards at UFC 322:

Who you wanna see Prates against next? — michael (@bisping) November 16, 2025

Been giving praise to prates for a long time and he’s living up to the hype! Hope he reaches his peak before the cigs and booze catch up to him lol — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 16, 2025

My neck hurts from that. #UFC322 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 16, 2025

#ufc322 me next 🙋🏾‍♂️ — Michael Venom Page (@Michaelpage247) November 16, 2025

Fuck bruh hits different prates truly is a nightmare sheesh — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 16, 2025

That was a crazy landing from that knockout! Knocked off his feet, landed on his tailbone and jolted his neck all at the same time. #UFC322 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 16, 2025

Who would you like to see Carlos Prates fight next following his KO victory over Leon Edwards this evening in New York?