PFL Finalist: “I could see a Cory Sandhagen flying knee” at UFC 320

Cory Sandhagen is preparing to take on a man that many see as the greatest bantamweight in MMA history. But a training partner of Sandhagen’s sees him emerging with UFC gold in devastating fashion. Cory Sandhagen will do battle with reigning 135-pound titleholder Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320 in October.

Justin Wetzell is a long time training partner of Sandhagen’s and has a chance himself to snag major gold tomorrow night. Wetzell will clash with Marcirley Alves in the PFL 2025 bantamweight tournament finals on August 15th.

Justin Wetzell appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts, and when talking about his iron sharpens iron relationship with the upcoming UFC title challenger as gym compatriots, Wetzell said,

“Yeah, definitely. I don’t know if I told you this but I’ve told a couple people. When I moved out to Denver, Cory was the very first person I sparred and he beat the s**t out of me. I was like well, I moved to the right place.” “There’s a lot to learn from here. So yeah, he’s been a phenomenal, pivotal part of my career, man. What’s cool is you’re going to see the PFL belt and the UFC belt in the same room in the same year. Let’s go.”

When asked about how he sees Cory Sandhagen getting it done against Merab Dvalishvili when they fight in the Fall, Wetzell stated,

“I could see a Cory Sandhagen flying knee. I’ll just leave it at that.” Cory Sandhagen being due for one, thoughts on the rhetoric that Merab Dvalishvili is the MMA bantamweight GOAT

Referencing Sandhagen’s prior finish of Frankie Edgar inside the UFC octagon while utilizing this same technique, Wetzell quipped,

“He’s due for one, right? It’s been a minute. Yeah, I think something similar to that without saying too much.”

When discussing how a win like that would almost be impossible to top in the context of many nowadays including Merab Dvalishvili in the conversation of greatest bantamweight mixed martial artist to ever do it, Wetzell said,