UFC Paris: ‘Imavov vs. Borralho’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho.

Imavov (16-4 MMA) will enter today’s middleweight headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming by way of TKO over former division title holder Israel Adesanya. Prior to that, ‘The Sniper’ had scored wins over Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze respectively.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (17-1 MMA) currently boasts a sixteen-fight unbeaten streak, with his most recent Octagon victory coming over Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision in August of last year. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Natural’ had knocked out Paul Craig in May of 2024.

UFC Paris is co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring hometown favorite Benoit Saint Denis taking on Mauricio Ruffy.

Saint Denis (14-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action in May of this year, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Kyle Prepolec. Prior to that, the ‘God of War’ was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier respectively.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Ruffy (12-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since knocking out King Green with a spinning wheel kick at March’s UFC 313 event. ‘One Shot’ has gone 3-0 thus far inside of the Octagon, earning wins over James Llontop and Jamie Mullarkey during that stretch.

Also featured on today’s UFC Paris main card is a light heavyweight contest between Modestas Bukauskas and Paul Craig.

Bukauskas (18-6 MMA) will enter the bout on a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring wins over Ion Cutelaba, Raffael Cerqueira and Marcin Prachnio in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-9-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon. ‘Bearjew’ is coming off losses to Bo Nickal, Caio Borralho and Brendan Allen in his most recent efforts. The Scottish fighter hasn’t won a fight since July of 2023 when he TKO’d Andre Muniz.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Paris Main Card (3pm EST on ESPN+)

185 lbs.: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho –

155 lbs.: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy – Saint Denis def. Ruffy via submission (face crank) at 2:56 of Round 2

BENOIT SAINT-DENIS SUBMITS MAURICIO RUFFY IN THE SECOND TO WIN THE FIGHT 🔥🔥#UFCParis pic.twitter.com/NZqjxARugx — FEDZ_MMA (@Fedzmma) September 6, 2025

205 lbs.: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig – Bukauskas def. Craig via KO (elbow) at 4:59 of Round 1

INSANE ELBOW 🤯@BalticGladiator gets the KO at the first round buzzer at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/V5j24A8hVB — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

155 lbs.: Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones – Jones def. Oki via TKO (elbows) at 3:18 of Round 2

What a comeback‼️ The ground and pound from @MasonJones1995 results in a TKO win at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/y4jjmSEvYQ — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

170 lbs.: Axel Sola vs. Rhys McKee – Sola def. McKee via TKO (punches) at 2:02 of Round 3

Debut dub for Axel Sola! 😤 He gets the TKO in the third round at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/9phMeYd96S — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała – Gomis def. Ruchala by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

UFC Paris Prelims (12pm EST on ESPN+)

205 lbs.: Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro – Sy def. Ribeiro via TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:42 of Round 1

OUMAR SY WITH THE FINISH IN FRONT OF THE HOME CROWD 🇫🇷 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/BEt9BDE7i6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 6, 2025

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija – Delija def. Tybura via KO (punches) at 2:03 of Round 1

WHAT A DEBUT 🤯 Ante Delija just scored a first round knockout at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/r8sqrOwUSR — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

155 lbs.: Harry Hardwick vs. Kaue Fernandes – Fernandes def. Hardwick via TKO (low kicks) at 3:21 of Round 1

Chopped him down 🤯 Kaue Fernandes gets the TKO by leg kicks in the first round at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/fo2xsg2uez — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

170 lbs.: Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters – Patterson def. Waters via TKO (punches), at 3:01 of Round 1

FIRST ROUND FINISH FOR THE FUTURE 👊 Sam Patterson just made at statement at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/jAwShT4DMM — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

185 lbs.: Robert Bryczek vs. Brad Tavares – Bryczek def. Tavares via TKO (punches) at 1:45 of Round 3

NO JUDGES NEEDED 🫡 Robert Bryczek gets the TKO in the third round of #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/87dEjH1tRa — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson – Fakhretdinov def. Gustafsson via TKO (punches) at 0:54 of Round 1

Didn't even need a minute 🤯 Rinat Fakhretdinov just delivered a quick TKO win at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/3A9r0pqB5f — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

115 lbs.: Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes – Hughes def. Bannon via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:58 of Round 2

TOOK CARE OF BUSINESS 💼@SamHughesMMA gets the second round submission at #UFCParis! pic.twitter.com/FGoRpj5yJA — UFC (@ufc) September 6, 2025

