UFC Paris: ‘Imavov vs. Borralho’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - September 6, 2025

The Octagon returns to France for today’s UFC Paris event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho.

Imavov (16-4 MMA) will enter today’s middleweight headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming by way of TKO over former division title holder Israel Adesanya. Prior to that, ‘The Sniper’ had scored wins over Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze respectively.

Meanwhile, Caio Borralho (17-1 MMA) currently boasts a sixteen-fight unbeaten streak, with his most recent Octagon victory coming over Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision in August of last year. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Natural’ had knocked out Paul Craig in May of 2024.

UFC Paris is co-headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight contest featuring hometown favorite Benoit Saint Denis taking on Mauricio Ruffy.

Benoit Saint Denis

(via Zuffa LLC)

Saint Denis (14-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action in May of this year, where he scored a second-round submission victory over Kyle Prepolec. Prior to that, the ‘God of War’ was coming off back-to-back knockout losses to Renato Moicano and Dustin Poirier respectively.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Ruffy (12-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since knocking out King Green with a spinning wheel kick at March’s UFC 313 event. ‘One Shot’ has gone 3-0 thus far inside of the Octagon, earning wins over James Llontop and Jamie Mullarkey during that stretch.

Also featured on today’s UFC Paris main card is a light heavyweight contest between Modestas Bukauskas and Paul Craig.

Bukauskas (18-6 MMA) will enter the bout on a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring wins over Ion Cutelaba, Raffael Cerqueira and Marcin Prachnio in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Baltic Gladiator’ has gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall.

Meanwhile, Paul Craig (17-9-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this afternoon. ‘Bearjew’ is coming off losses to Bo Nickal, Caio Borralho and Brendan Allen in his most recent efforts. The Scottish fighter hasn’t won a fight since July of 2023 when he TKO’d Andre Muniz.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Paris Main Card (3pm EST on ESPN+)

185 lbs.: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho –

155 lbs.: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Mauricio Ruffy – Saint Denis def. Ruffy via submission (face crank) at 2:56 of Round 2

205 lbs.: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Paul Craig – Bukauskas def. Craig via KO (elbow) at 4:59 of Round 1

155 lbs.: Bolaji Oki vs. Mason Jones – Jones def. Oki via TKO (elbows) at 3:18 of Round 2

170 lbs.: Axel Sola vs. Rhys McKee – Sola def. McKee via TKO (punches) at 2:02 of Round 3

145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Robert Ruchała – Gomis def. Ruchala by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

UFC Paris Prelims (12pm EST on ESPN+)

205 lbs.: Oumar Sy vs. Brendson Ribeiro – Sy def. Ribeiro via TKO (punches and elbows) at 4:42 of Round 1

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura vs. Ante Delija – Delija def. Tybura via KO (punches) at 2:03 of Round 1

155 lbs.: Harry Hardwick vs. Kaue Fernandes – Fernandes def. Hardwick via TKO (low kicks) at 3:21 of Round 1

170 lbs.: Sam Patterson vs. Trey Waters – Patterson def. Waters via TKO (punches), at 3:01 of Round 1

185 lbs.: Robert Bryczek vs. Brad Tavares – Bryczek def. Tavares via TKO (punches) at 1:45 of Round 3

170 lbs.: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Gustafsson – Fakhretdinov def. Gustafsson via TKO (punches) at 0:54 of Round 1

115 lbs.: Shauna Bannon vs. Sam Hughes – Hughes def. Bannon via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:58 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win today’s UFC Paris main event between Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho?

