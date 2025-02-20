Song Yadong explains where he could have success against Merab Dvalishvili
UFC star Song Yadong has given his thoughts on where he could find success against bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.
As we know, Song Yadong is a top contender in the bantamweight division. While he’s suffered his fair share of setbacks over the years, he’s clearly an incredibly talented fighter who is more than capable of mixing it up with the very best that is available at 135 pounds.
RELATED: Henry Cejudo is embracing underdog role against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle
This weekend, Yadong will collide with Henry Cejudo. If he’s able to pick up a big win, then he’ll vault himself back into the championship discussion in the blink of an eye. If he does that, then he’ll move one step closer to a showdown with current champion Merab Dvalishvili.
During his media day commitments, Yadong gave his thoughts on Dvalishvili and the kind of threat that he poses to ‘The Machine’.
Yadong’s view on Dvalishvili
“This is a great opportunity for me,” Song said. “He’s a two-division champion, an Olympic champion. He has a big name. He’s good on the microphone. He’s a promoter. It’s an honor to fight him. Even though he’s lost two fights, look at who he lost to. They are champions. He’s still in the top. I’m so honored to fight him. … I’ve been training wrestling for a long time, since the UFC offered me to fight Umar (Nurmagomedov).”
“It was a good fight,” Song said of Dvalishvili vs Nurmagomedov. “Merab has crazy cardio. It was crazy. I think a big reason why Umar lost the fight was because of his hands. He hurt his hands. He could not grapple. But it is what it is.”
“He got rocked,” Song said. “So I believe if I fight him, I can knock him to sleep.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Song Yadong UFC