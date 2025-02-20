Song Yadong explains where he could have success against Merab Dvalishvili

UFC star Song Yadong has given his thoughts on where he could find success against bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

As we know, Song Yadong is a top contender in the bantamweight division. While he’s suffered his fair share of setbacks over the years, he’s clearly an incredibly talented fighter who is more than capable of mixing it up with the very best that is available at 135 pounds.

This weekend, Yadong will collide with Henry Cejudo. If he’s able to pick up a big win, then he’ll vault himself back into the championship discussion in the blink of an eye. If he does that, then he’ll move one step closer to a showdown with current champion Merab Dvalishvili.

During his media day commitments, Yadong gave his thoughts on Dvalishvili and the kind of threat that he poses to ‘The Machine’.