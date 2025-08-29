Bogdan Guskov set to fight ex-Pereira and Ankalaev foe, per manager

By Dylan Bowker - August 29, 2025

Bogdan Guskov has been putting together an impressive winning streak at 205 pounds and is reportedly preparing for arguably his toughest challenge yet. Pet Guskov’s manager, his next opponent will be against a former UFC light heavyweight champion who has fought inside the octagon against the likes of Alex Pereira as well as Magomed Ankalaev.

Bogdan Guskov, Ryan Spann, UFC Vegas 91, Results, UFC

This series of events kicked off with a recent social media post from Jan Blachowicz, who posted an Instagram story signing a fight contract and using a sword to embed his signature. This tease of fight news coming soon for the pugilist with the Polish power had many buzzing, and Guskov’s manager also took to IG to confirm that the two combatants would be meeting next.

Some fans theorized this would be the next fight booked for Blachowicz, just observing the broader state of the weight category and seeing that many of the top-ranked light heavyweights are presently booked for fights.

Bogdan Guskov vs. Jan Blachowicz rumored matchup overview

Since losing his UFC debut to former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Volkan Oezdemir by way of submission, Bogdan Guskov has strung together a four-fight winning streak. Guskov is currently situated as the number ten-ranked contender at 205 pounds, but has the chance to break into the upper echelons of the weight category when Guskov takes on the number five-ranked light heavyweight contender, Blachowicz.

For Blachowicz, if this bout transpires, it will be the first time since 2022 that the former KSW champion has been able to get in two MMA fights within the same calendar year. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has been in the promotion for over ten years and captured the organization’s 205-pound crown by finishing Dominick Reyes inside the distance at UFC 253.

Blachowicz also became the first fighter to hand Israel Adesanya a loss in mixed martial arts and defended his UFC light heavyweight title in the process. Jan Blachowicz has also fought current divisional kingpin Magomed Ankalaev as well as the man Ankalaev took the title from, Alex Pereira. Blachowicz fought Ankalaev for the then-vacant light heavyweight title to a split draw at UFC 282, and while he did lose to Pereira, many felt that the 42-year-old veteran had done enough to get the nod over ‘Poatan’ on the judges’ scorecards.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

