Bogdan Guskov set to fight ex-Pereira and Ankalaev foe, per manager

Bogdan Guskov has been putting together an impressive winning streak at 205 pounds and is reportedly preparing for arguably his toughest challenge yet. Pet Guskov’s manager, his next opponent will be against a former UFC light heavyweight champion who has fought inside the octagon against the likes of Alex Pereira as well as Magomed Ankalaev.

This series of events kicked off with a recent social media post from Jan Blachowicz, who posted an Instagram story signing a fight contract and using a sword to embed his signature. This tease of fight news coming soon for the pugilist with the Polish power had many buzzing, and Guskov’s manager also took to IG to confirm that the two combatants would be meeting next.

Some fans theorized this would be the next fight booked for Blachowicz, just observing the broader state of the weight category and seeing that many of the top-ranked light heavyweights are presently booked for fights.